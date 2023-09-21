What Should You Know About Playing the Iconic Game of Blackjack?

Blackjack is one of the most iconic casino games of all time and is recognised all over the world, even featuring in countless movies and novels.

With simple gameplay and good fun to be had, there are many aspects of the game to know or refresh yourself on.

Find out everything you need to know about the legendary game of 21, whether you’re playing online Blackjack UK or at a land-based casino venue.

The objective

The main thing you should know about Blackjack is the objective of the game. It’s played with cards that have different values – numbered cards are worth their face value, face cards are worth 10 and aces can be worth one or 11, depending on which benefits your hand more.

It’s a game of comparing hands between the player and dealer where you are aiming to beat the dealer’s card hand by reaching as close to – without exceeding – 21. Getting a value higher than this is known as going ‘bust’.

Based on chance

Like other games, Blackjack is a game of chance, which means that every game outcome is completely random and does not depend on the games before it.

This is done to ensure that every game is kept fair and fun, whilst also avoiding any manipulation in the game.

This is the same for an online Blackjack game which is controlled by a Random Number Generator, which is a computer algorithm that ensures all outcomes are equal and unaffected by previous games.

The dealer’s role

In many casino games you are playing against other players, but in Blackjack, this is not the case – your primary opponent is the dealer.

Their role in the game is that they must ‘hit’ and take extra cards until the dealer’s hand totals at least 17. When this happens, they must ‘stand’ and no longer accept any more cards.

Take into account that rules vary based on the casino you’re playing at, whether it’s land-based or online, and the particular Blackjack game you’re playing.

The house edge

Within many casino games, in the long run, the casino has a slight advantage over the game – which goes the same for Blackjack.

This is known as the house edge and is often around one percent in typical conditions, which is why the game should only be played for fun.

Game etiquette

Whether you’re playing at a land-based casino venue or online, you should treat every casino game, dealer, and player you may come across with respect.

When playing Blackjack, remember to avoid touching other players’ cards when reaching over the table. You might mean no harm but other players may think that you’re trying to cheat and it’s also just good manners to ask the dealer to move a card closer to you if you can’t reach it.

At an online Blackjack game there may be a chat feature that you can use to ask for help, but do not use any foul language or be offensive to the dealer or other players. Whilst this is also just plain rude, you could even get banned from the casino site you’re playing at.

Treating everyone with respect just ensures that you and others can play the best game of Blackjack possible!

With these five things to know about the classic game of Blackjack, where will you be playing next?

