What Questions Should I ask a Trauma Cleaning Company Before Hiring Their Services?

There are several things you should ask a trauma cleaning company before going ahead and hiring them for their services. They are as follows:

What kind of training and experience do your employees have?

Experienced trauma cleaning technicians will have the relevant training and experience to handle any trauma scene. When looking for a trauma cleaning company, ensure the employees hold at least one, and at best all, of the following accreditations and training:

Blood-borne pathogen training.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) training.

Respiratory protection training.

Hazardous communication training.

Medical waste handling and transporting training.

Heat-illness awareness training.

What accreditations does your company have?

Respected trauma cleaning companies will have valid accreditations to demonstrate they are adhering to and exceeding British standards. Always look for a company with the following trauma relevant accreditations.

The National Association of Crime Scene Cleaners (NACSC).

British Institute of Cleaning Science (BICSc).

Institution of Occupational Safety and Health (IOSH).

What are your hours of operation?

Most trauma cleaning companies will work outside of usual hours as trauma scenes can happen at any time.

Trauma cleaning specialist Graham Hickman said “It is crucial that trauma cleaning companies are available at any time. At Complete Environmental Services, we work 24/7, 365 days a year to ensure that we can be on-site to help our clients at any time.”

What kind of equipment do you use for a trauma cleanup?

Most trauma cleanups will require the use of special equipment and supplies in order to properly clean and disinfect the area. This could include, but is not limited to:

Protective gear (e.g. hazmat suits, gloves, masks).

Chemical disinfectants.

HEPA vacuums.

Are you able to work discreetly?

Due to the nature of trauma cleaning, most reputable companies should be both sensitive and discreet. Most reputable companies will be considerate and work with minimal disruption to the surrounding area.

Are there any health or safety risks associated with trauma scene cleanup?

Due to the nature of trauma, there may be some health and safety risks associated with the cleanup. This is why it is important that you ask the company about their health and safety policies and procedures. Some of these risks many include:

Breathing in harmful fumes or particles.

Coming into contact with blood or other bodily fluids.

Exposure to hazardous material.

Slips, trips and falls.

Can you provide me with a copy of your health and safety policy?

A health and safety policy should be available from any professional trauma cleaning company. This document should outline the company’s health and safety procedures for working on a trauma scene. By reading this policy, you will be able to see if the company is taking the necessary precautions to keep their employees and the general public safe.

What insurance do you have?

In the event that something goes wrong during the trauma cleaning process, it is important that you know that the company has adequate insurance in place. Their insurance policies should cover both the company and their employees in the event of an accident or injury. Always check for the following insurance policies:

Public liability insurance.

Employers’ liability insurance.