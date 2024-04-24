What Makes Using AI in App Development So Beneficial?

Many applications are changing the way people live. Mobile application development is booming in the financial, health, and food sectors. Based on recent data from Statista, there were over 4 million Android and iOS applications available in the first quarter of 2020, and their number is on the rise.

The mobile app development market is constantly evolving, and new technologies are driving its growth. Thus, AI technology is increasingly being integrated into mobile apps to provide users with personalized experiences. More and more companies are ordering gen AI development services to introduce quality products to the market. From chatbots that can answer customer queries to voice recognition technology that allows users to interact with apps hands-free, AI is transforming the way people interact with mobile applications. Let’s dig deeper and go through the main benefits of using AI in mobile app development.

1 — Quick Search

Modern customers expect to get the information they want as soon as possible. As a consequence, voice searches are getting more popular. Siri and Cortana have become excellent additions to ordinary Internet searches. Speech search has evolved from speech recognition to voice understanding. Businesses are getting closer to their objective of transforming voice search into “an assistant that helps you with your daily tasks.” Additionally, website optimization for voice search is becoming more necessary. It will soon become a critical component of user experience and search engine ranking.

2 — Effective Communication

Chatbots are becoming more popular as a means of interacting with mobile applications and websites. With the introduction of artificial intelligence, chatbots have become even more advanced, allowing for a more seamless and intuitive user experience. Interacting with a chatbot can now be compared to engaging with a genuine adviser in a traditional shop.

Another advantage of chatbots is that they are available 24/7, making them a convenient alternative to human customer service representatives. This is particularly useful for businesses that operate in multiple time zones or have customers around the world. Chatbots can also handle multiple conversations simultaneously, increasing efficiency and reducing wait times for users. Taking into account all the great features of chatbots, it is no wonder that they frequently come as a part of mobile app development services.

3 — Good User Experience

Artificial intelligence improves the usability and personalization of mobile app interactions. AI-powered sentiment analysis in mobile app development can read a user’s emotions. It can comprehend one’s thoughts on the product/service/information. Furthermore, AI-infused technologies like natural language processing, picture identification, and intelligent character recognition help businesses develop client loyalty. It does this by automating manual tasks. For example, AI-powered OCR improves banking app efficiency and streamlines transactions.

4 — Effective Work

There are more and more complex tasks that require a significant amount of time and effort to complete. These can range from investigating fuel sources to mining natural resources. In the past, such a job was often performed by humans who would work tirelessly for hours on end without breaks. However, with the development of smart robots, these tasks can now be completed more efficiently and without the need for human labor.

5 — Conversational UI

With Artificial Intelligence in Mobile App Development, it is easy to make your app run much better than before. With AI algorithms powering the backend of mobile applications, the user experience has become more intuitive and seamless than ever before. One of the most significant benefits of AI in mobile app development is the introduction of Conversational User Interfaces (CUI). This feature has changed the way we communicate with mobile applications and has made them more user-friendly than ever before.

6 — Improve Daily Operations

Mobile applications benefit significantly from Artificial Intelligence technology in terms of developing additional features that simply reduce the day-to-day risks and tasks of apps. This also enhances developers’ learning experiences, allowing users to enjoy themselves more.

Why Use Artificial Intelligence in Mobile App Development?

In 2016, 71% of customers expressed a desire for more tailored advertising and content to address their needs and interests. This is where AI comes into play. The new Artificial Intelligence solutions bring the advertising experience to a whole new level by evaluating content data and tailoring adverts to match consumers’ interests. Apart from that, AI can significantly boost performance, effective communication, and daily operations.

With this in mind, it is no wonder that Artificial Intelligence increases the income of mobile applications. In five years, the global AI software industry is expected to expand to $126 billion. These are the most modest predictions, and we are more than sure that the industry will scale even better.

AI has now entered the real world; beyond commercial apps, it is being used in smartphones and web-based services. AI-enabled applications are progressively being integrated into the consumer iOS and Android mobile operating systems. The growing use of smartphones is becoming a major driving factor in the development of sophisticated AI applications. Let’s see what the future holds for us and for mobile app development.