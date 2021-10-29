What Makes a Top Eyelash Serum?

It is as simple as swiping on a few layers of your favorite mascara to achieve long, thick lashes. But that is only a matter of time. The best eyelash growth serums on the market provide a more long-term option that doesn’t require goopy layers, repeated extension visits, or potentially hazardous oils that can destroy your fine hairs.

Instead of prolonging the length of your existing lashes with mascaras and primers, eyelash growth serums help to promote the growth of real eyelashes. Even though many mascara formulas contain important components like peptides and biotin, they are somewhat contradictory in that eyelashes can be plucked out during the removal process, leaving sparse places which need even more help with development.

But first and foremost, you must comprehend how your lashes develop. Hair grows in a unique cycle for a short time, according to researches. The growth of the lashes pauses for a while before falling out. They also cycle asynchronously, which means that each hair does its own thing at its own pace.

You must catch each follicle as it is preparing to expand or change it while it is actively growing to impact eyelash growth. This means that to create an overall effect on your lashes, you will need to use a product for at least three months to see obvious benefits, and even longer for optimal results.

Lash growth serums (as well as all other beauty and skincare products) are categorized as either pharmaceuticals (drugs) or cosmetics (beauty and skincare products).

Most eyelash serums that are available on the market are in the cosmetics category. If you go with a growth serum, keep in mind that it usually has two sets of chemicals. The conditioning chemicals moisturize and plump the lashes, while peptides encourage growth. Biotin and peptides are the two substances to search for in eyelash serums.

Biotin (also known as vitamin B), botanical extracts, peptides, amino acids, proteins, collagen, and ceramides are commonly found in these eyelash serums. Biotin is a vitamin that can be obtained from supplements or foods such as salmon and almonds. It encourages hair growth by keeping the skin healthy and robust, which is essential for good hair growth. Ceramides also aid in the bonding of your hair to its shaft. And due to the fact that all of these products are cosmetics, it is difficult to know how effective the components in eyelash development serums are. Therefore it is highly recommended to stick to trusted products and word-of-mouth recommendations. Top eyelash serums reviews can show us how satisfied the users are. They have commented, by choosing the right serum, they have longer, and fuller eyelashes now.

However, there are a few drawbacks to such items. As with anything near the eyes can have. You must be sure that the substances are clean, as natural as possible, and dermatologically tested. Hair thinning and hair loss can result from prolonged irritation and inflammation, which disrupts the hair development cycle.

What ingredients to avoid

There are some ingredients which can be toxic, and can affect your eyes and eye area.

Bitmaprost is a prostaglandin, which is the active component of prescribed eyelash serum; and some non-prescribed eyelash serums contain it as well. Prostaglandins are a class of chemical molecules that have hormone-like properties. And it has the side effect of darkening the skin around the eyes, and inflammation of the eyelids, etc.

PEGS: Ethylene Oxide, a recognized carcinogen, is used to make the components synthetically. They could also be tainted with 1,4-Dioxane, a known carcinogen.

Sodium benzoate and ascorbic acid: when these two are combined, they can produce benzene, a carcinogen.

Potassium Sorbate: Cosmetic Ingredient Review Assessments classify it as a human skin irritant or allergy.