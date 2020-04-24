What Makes a Business Unique?

Think about your favorite brands and businesses. Why are they your favorites? What makes them so special? Why do you keep coming back for more? Chances are, you don’t have an easy answer to any of those questions. It could be outstanding team members, a high level of customer satisfaction, and a hilarious social media feed. There are plenty of factors that make a business unique and every business owner should find the perfect mix to make their business tick.

It’s all about the customer experience.

Do you prefer chain businesses that are filled with disengaged team members or smaller businesses that put the customer first? One of the best practices in modern business to do your utmost to “Wow” customers from the second they walk through your doors. Of course, while the first impression is key, repeat visits help strengthen relationships, too.

One thing that leads to a better customer experience is outstanding employee engagement. One of your strategic objectives should always be to put employee engagement at the top of your list. Customers that build relationships with your team members are that much more likely to come back. This applies to how employees behave on live chat, phone calls, and even channels like your business’s Facebook Messenger. Your management team should conduct performance reviews to determine who works well with customers and find areas of improvement for those who don’t.

Your customer service should be on-point.

Another piece of the puzzle deals with how you respond to customer inquiries. Whether they’re asking about products or are upset with the service they’ve received, having a contact center in place to field questions is important. Contact center software like a Bright Pattern contact center can make it easier to route incoming calls to the correct departments and collect rich data in real-time.

With the help of Bright Pattern, you and your call center manager can take your customer service from “OK” to “excellent.” If your call center manager is feeling overwhelmed Bright Pattern has ways to incorporate an A.I. bot to help contact center agents collect critical information. Powerful contact center software is frequently the best way to assist unhappy customers and retain shaky relationships. If you’re interested in Bright Pattern, it’s worth your time to sign up for a free trial. You’ll be surprised when you see what Bright Pattern contact center software can do.

Omnichannel is where it’s at.

Does your business use an omnichannel platform? Instead of relying strictly on traditional channels like phone calls and your website, an omnichannel platform broadens the ways you can connect with customers. Frequently, this uses a combination of tactics. SMS, social media, your contact center, and website are all important. Enterprise companies and small businesses alike can benefit from incorporating a handful of omnichannel concepts into their workflow. Discuss where you can boost outreach with your management team.

Set (realistic) goals.

Businesses become more unique by having their team in alignment as to what the future looks like. This includes individual objectives, companywide strategic objectives, and even ideas for your own development as a business owner. While performance reviews can help you get there, you may need some extra help. This is where OKRs come in. OKRs are known as objectives and key results. They help your team members and management team stay in alignment when it comes to goal setting. They can also influence your own development. Businesses like Workboard have been engineering OKRs to develop flexible employee performance management software. OKRs software can help you develop a strategic plan and check your key performance indicators (KPIs). If you don’t have key results from your OKRs in mind, you’ll find it harder to stand out.

From performance reviews and OKR software to using an omnichannel platform, there are tons of components that make businesses unique. It’s up to you to see which ones do and don’t fit your business.