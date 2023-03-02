Process automation is an increasingly popular trend in companies, and with good reason. Automation allows companies to save time, reduce costs and improve efficiency. Just to give an example, the automation of basic tasks can save companies up to 90% time.

To implement this type of automation, however, you need appropriate software or applications for it. There are many companies that choose existing software on the market, but there are many others that need tailor-made solutions for their business.

Among the most common doubts, questions arise such as: how much does an app cost, or how much does a custom website to automate internal processes cost? Is it worth the investment? The return on investment of this type of tools comes in the short or medium term, not to mention the benefits within the production process and at a team level.

Automate tasks in the company

But what kind of processes can you automate in your company? In this article, we’ll take a look at some of the most common processes that can be automated and how apps can help you do it.

Automation of production processes. Use advanced technologies and systems to improve the efficiency and quality of production. This is accomplished by replacing repetitive, manual tasks with automated, computer-controlled processes. Automation can improve the speed, accuracy, and consistency of processes, reduce human error, and increase production capacity. In addition, it can also improve workplace safety by eliminating the need to manually perform hazardous tasks. The automation of production processes is a long-term investment that can generate significant cost savings and improve the competitiveness of a company in an increasingly demanding market.

Automation of marketing processes. Marketing process automation is one of the most popular ways to improve the efficiency of a business. For example, you can automate tasks like lead tracking, sending mass emails, and audience segmentation. With automation, you can save time and effort and focus on other, more important tasks.

Billing and accounting processes. Billing and accounting are critical processes for any business, but they can also be tedious and require a great deal of time and effort. Automating these processes can help you reduce errors, improve efficiency, and save time.

Customer service processes. Customer service is a key aspect of the success of any business, and automation can help you improve this area. For example, you can automate the response to frequently asked questions, the follow-up of requests and the problems resolution. This will not only improve the customer experience, but it will also free up time for customer service representatives to focus on more important tasks.

Human resources processes. HR processes are a critical aspect of any business, but they can also be tedious and require a great deal of time and effort. Automating these processes can include managing payroll, tracking vacation days, and evaluating performance. With automation, you can save time and effort and improve the efficiency of your HR department.

These are some of the most common examples when it comes to automating processes in a company, although every business is different. If in your case you need to automate processes that do not occur in other companies, you will need to develop custom software to manage it if there are no alternatives on the market. If this is your case, make sure you have the right development professionals, experts in software development oriented to process automation.