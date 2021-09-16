You utilize venture capital-backed businesses’ products/services on a daily basis: whenever you’re taking an Uber, renting an Airbnb, or purchasing a pair of Allbirds. However, the average founder is unlikely to be an expert in VC funding. This is understandable, given the topic’s complexity. However, despite the fact that this field is always evolving, the foundations of venture capital remain constant.

We break down the fundamentals and explain everything you need to know in this blog post.

What is venture capital?

Venture capital is a type of financing in which funds are infused into a company, generally a startup or small enterprise, in exchange for a share of the company’s equity. It’s also a significant component of private markets, which are a far bigger and more complicated portion of the financial landscape.

Stages of Venture Capital

Companies go through a few phases of venture capital as they evolve. Furthermore, certain investors may concentrate their efforts on certain stages, which has a definite influence on how they invest.

Seed Round

A seed round occurs when a VC investor invests a modest amount of money in a startup that’s at the seed stage; this could be used for product innovation, market analysis, or business strategy development. A seed round is the company’s first official round of investment, as the name implies. In exchange for their money, seed-stage investors are usually given ownership of convertible bonds, equity, or preferred stock options.

Early Stage

Venture capital investment at the “early stage” is aimed at startups that are in the initial phases of development. Because new companies require more cash to jumpstart operations (to say nothing of general and administrative operations) after they have a marketable product/service, the early-stage round of financing often involves greater amounts of money than the seed stage. The rounds, or series, in which venture capital is invested are denoted by letters: Series A, Series B, Series C, and so on.

Late stage

Late-stage venture capital financing is for more established startups that have shown robust growth and are producing revenue – but may not yet be profitable. Each round or series of late-stage financing, like in the early stages, is assigned a letter.

If a VC firm invests in a business that is successfully acquired or that goes public, then the business earns significant revenue and allocates the appropriate gains to the limited partners who invested in the VC fund. The company might potentially benefit by selling part of its shares to some other investor in the secondary market.

Advantages of Venture Capital

Increases the Potential for Expansion of the Business

The startup will be able to expand in a far more robust way with the help of venture capital.

Other options, such as bank loans for startups, would not have allowed for this. Bank loans need collateral and come with repayment obligations. Venture capital investors, in contrast, are willing to take a risk because they hold great faith in the company’s long-term potential.

As a result, venture capital financing is advantageous for start-ups with high upfront expenditures and relatively little experience (as the less the experience, the more is the risk of non-repayment of a bank loan and, by extension, the risk of losing the collateral).

Expertise and valuable advice

In addition to financing, venture capitalists provide important mentorship, corporate experience, and consulting acumen.

Someone from the venture capital firm is generally assigned to the startup company’s board of directors. This permits the venture capitalist to participate actively in enriching the company’s choices. Venture capitalists’ knowledge, insight, and assistance might be quite useful for you because they tend to have considerable experience in establishing and scaling start-ups. Therefore, they could assist founders with developing plans, technical support, and resources, among other things, to ultimately help a startup succeed.

Assists in the formation of networks and relationships

Venture capitalists are nested within a vast network of contacts in the corporate world.

These relationships could be beneficial to the growth and success of your startup. They may be able to assist the startup in forming further relationships with potential consumers or commercial partners.

No need to repay

If the startup fails or closes down, there will be no need for the founders to repay the venture capitalist investors. As a result, venture capital becomes very important for new businesses. Unlike bank loans, it does not impose the burden of a repayment obligation on the startup if the business isn’t able to generate the profits that are required for it to succeed.

Disadvantages of Venture Capital

Dilution of Ownership and Control

The good news is that venture capitalists offer large sums of money to startups.

The bad news is that they do this in exchange for a large number of shares of the company’s stock. If the business succeeds, this stock ownership is what will allow VCs to make a lot of money. Thus, VC investments come hand in hand with dilution of ownership and control.

VCs frequently join the board of directors. In this way, they are involved in the company’s decision-making processes. VCs will naturally want to safeguard (potential returns on) their capital by influencing decision-making. Things might get tumultuous if the VC and the founder(s) have conflicting viewpoints toward growth since any big decision will necessitate investor approval.

Early Redemption by VCs

A venture capitalist may opt to redeem their investment within 3 to 5 years. Their main goal is to make good money on the deal. Thus, an entrepreneur whose company strategy will take longer to produce liquidity may not be a good fit for venture financing.

A Lengthy and Difficult Process

Here’s how the VC fundraising process works: the founder of a new startup first needs to prepare, iterate upon, and submit a comprehensive business plan to the VC firm. The firm then conducts a thorough assessment of the company’s proposal. The business strategy is then discussed in detail in potentially multiple one-on-one discussions. Then, if the VC decides to proceed with the financing, due diligence is required to validate the specifics. The VC will only issue a term sheet if the due diligence is deemed to be adequate.

As a result of the aforementioned sequence of events (and varying other possibilities/unexpected developments), venture capital investment is sometimes perceived as a lengthy and convoluted process.

Intermittent Release of Money

Because venture capital involves such a large infusion of money, the VC firm may not be able to provide all of the discussed money at once, leading to an intermittent release of funds.

The majority of contracts demand that the startup meet specific objectives – sometimes in stipulated time frames – in order to obtain all the funds they sought to raise. This puts an excessive amount of strain on the startup to grow and expand (“move fast and break things”), leaving very little room for mistakes or any thoughtful experimentation.

Conclusion

The venture capital ecosystem has matured over time as average deal sizes have increased and more institutional players have entered the mix. The sector currently includes a diverse group of participants and investors who invest at various phases of a startup’s development, often according to their risk appetite. Before signing up for venture capital, ensure that you’ve gone to all lengths to determine if this form of financing is right for you.