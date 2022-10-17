What is Unique About a Desert Safari in Dubai?

The city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates is famous for its five-star hotels and resorts. You can explore the city’s adventurous side through activities like desert safaris, which take place in some of the world’s most magnificent deserts.

Experiencing thrilling and exciting activities is guaranteed on any morning desert safari Dubai tour you book, as all of them include thrilling and exciting pursuits. For many years, Dubai Desert Safari has been the most sought-after activity among vacationers but why. Here are some factors that are unique about a desert safari in Dubai:

Camp like a Bedouin

The camping portion of your morning desert safari Dubai vacation is incomplete without sampling authentic Arabian cuisine and watching traditional dance performances. A culinary adventure is a BBQ supper with fresh lemon juice and fiery sauces. It’s as though you’re watching a troupe of dancing pixies when a belly dancer performs. Tanura dance brings calm, and the fire show will leave you in awe.

Dune-driving adventure

Regarding desert safaris in Dubai, the red dune safari is, without a doubt, the highlight. A Land Cruiser ride to a height of 1,000 feet offers breathtaking views and a thrilling sense of discovery. The desert’s breathtaking scenery is revealed when you ride across sloping dunes. Dune bashing is more than just a roller coaster ride; it’s an adrenaline rush you won’t soon forget.

Camel ride

Your desert safari adventure will end when you ride a camel back to camp. The giant camel species is both attractive and friendly. Riding a camel in the desert will allow you to take in the breathtaking scenery at your own pace. The ride will be unforgettable thanks to the opportunity to take photos with Arabian eagles.

Quad bike or ATV

Quad biking on an ATV is a thrilling adrenaline rush. Operators provide this one-of-a-kind experience after thorough teaching and direction. In just 30 minutes, you may feel the thrill of riding a quad bike through the desert and discovering the vast landscapes that await you. The genuine sense of adventure is amplified when granules of sand sting your cheek.

The thrill of sandboarding

To participate in this exciting activity, tourists book morning desert safari Dubai packages in Dubai. Visually, visitors like sand skiing to demonstrate their sliding prowess on the red dunes. You’ll quickly realize how simple it really is when you try it. If you happen to trip on the dune, don’t fret. The soft, fluffy dunes will protect you from any significant harm.

Overnight desert safari

Staying in a Bedouin camp is the highlight of any trip to Dubai. Is it not fun and exciting to hold a light and go for a walk in the desert, looking at the exciting and lovely animals there? Share some tea at the morning desert safari in Dubai and a conversation with your companion. It’s a great way to escape from the day-to-day grind. These are the aspects that make this tour unique.