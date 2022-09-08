What is the One of the Best Flexible Math 3rd Grade Courses in the USA?

Online learning has changed the education sector for the better. Thanks to the availability of virtual schools and courses, children can easily learn anything they want to, from math 3rd grade lessons to college algebra. Between 2019 and 2020, about 477 full-time virtual schools in the US enrolled over 300,000 students. If you’re reading this, there’s a huge chance you’re thinking of adding your child to this statistic by signing up for an online math course.

However, there’s more to online learning than simply registering for the first course you can find on the internet. To get the most value for your money, it’s important to choose a flexible course that works for both you and your 3rd grader. This is where Brighterly comes in.

What Is Brighterly?

Brighterly is an online learning platform specially designed to help young learners become better at math. More often than not, children who perform badly at math do so because they either don’t understand some core concepts or they find the subject boring.

Brighterly takes a holistic approach to tackling this problem as it ensures that each lesson is fun, engaging, and interactive. With a team of expert teachers, you’re sure that your child gets a comprehensive understanding of core math concepts. When you sign up to Brighterly, a suitable tutor is immediately assigned to your kid based on their specific learning needs. The best part? Brighterly has no minimum age requirement, making it possible for even kids in Pre-K to benefit from this platform.

What to Expect from Brighterly

Mathematics for kids on Brighterly offers a wide range of perks to its users. If you’re signing up to this online learning platform, here are a few benefits to expect:

Flexible scheduling

In most cases, homeschooling can be tricky for parents with busy schedules. You want to pour your all into your child’s education but work and dozens of chores barely let you breathe. Fortunately, Brighterly takes this challenge away as it offers flexible scheduling for all its users.

With Brighterly, you can schedule classes to coincide with your free time. Simply choose your preferred dates and time and your child can learn conveniently. You can also set up as many classes as you want. This way, you can be actively involved in your child’s education without having to shut down your personal life and career.

A core math curriculum

As we mentioned earlier, Brighterly offers many perks but perhaps its most notable advantage is that it meets all 3rd grade math standards. When choosing an online learning platform, it’s essential to choose one that follows the standard school curricula. You want your child to be on the same level as their peers who attend conventional public schools.

Fortunately, with Brighterly, you don’t have to worry about teaching standards. It follows the standard educational curriculum found in public schools and puts a unique spin on it. Each lesson is built around these curricula, keeping your child abreast of core mathematical concepts.

Fun lessons using math games

All work and no play not only makes Jack a dull boy but also has adverse effects on the learning process. Children tend to have short attention spans with a child’s maximum attention span being about two to three times their age. For instance, a four-year-old child’s attention span might be about twelve minutes on their best day.

This means that staying focused during math lessons would be a hard feat to achieve and may require expert intervention. Brighterly’s tutors understand this and as such, they use games, worksheets, and fun videos to keep children engaged. These tools are all centered around math concepts and thus, the kids get to learn while having fun.

Furthermore, research has shown that game-based learning helps to boost memorization and retention. As such, your child is certainly getting the best of both worlds with this learning strategy.

Progress reports

Active involvement in your child’s education is an integral part of homeschooling as it offers you the opportunity to measure your child’s progress against specific standards. Consequently, you can ensure that your child isn’t lagging behind their peers in any shape or form.

Fortunately, Brighterly aids in achieving this aim by providing regular progress reports. As your child advances, you get a comprehensive report detailing their progress and highlighting any weaknesses.

With this report, you can then make decisions on how to help them improve and move forward.

Self-paced learning

Learning isn’t monolithic. Even with the best online classes, children will learn at different paces. One shortfall of the traditional educational setting is that it fails to recognize these differences. Instead, children are taught as a group instead of being taught according to their specific needs and pace. Consequently, some kids get the most value out of a lesson while others are left behind.

Brighterly offers a unique spin on the concept of pacing in the learning process. With this platform, your child can learn at their preferred pace. The curriculum is adjusted to their specific needs and this makes it easier for your child to learn and retain knowledge.

How to Get Started

So we’ve established that Brighterly is a prime choice for any parent seeking cool math courses. But how do you get started? Fortunately, the sign-up process is pretty straightforward.

First, select a subscription plan from the different options available. Once you’ve done this, you become eligible for a free demo lesson. This demo lesson shows you what the average session is like and you don’t need to pay a dime. After the demo lesson, you can then decide if you’d like to proceed or not.

Brighterly also offers a great refund policy, letting you cancel at least 24 hours early.

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for a math online 3rd grade course, Brighterly is the one for you. Pegged as one of the most flexible math courses in the USA, this platform offers you everything in one package: comprehensive learning, fun, and feedback. It’s a win for everyone involved!