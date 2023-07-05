What is the Deadline to Apply? ERC Questions Answered for Businesses

Employee retention credit is a refundable tax available to businesses that retained employees during the COVID-19 pandemic. First introduced as part of CARES Act and extended numerous times since, this credit benefits those that maintained payroll employees during that time frame.

What is the Credit?

As I said before, it was introduced as part of the COVID-19 pandemic relief package in 2020, the Employee Retention Credit (www.finance.senate.gov/cares-act-employee-retention-credit-faq) is a refundable payroll tax rebate designed to reward companies that successfully retained employees despite government regulations forcing them to close or cause significant gross receipts to drop significantly. This credit was intended as an incentive and reimbursement scheme to reward companies that successfully kept on staff even during economic restrictions that caused significant gross receipts decreases or shutdowns.

The Employment Revenue Credit is calculated based on the number of eligible employees and their qualifying wages, such as salary, hourly pay, commissions or any other form of compensation that meets eligibility standards. Each eligible employee can earn a maximum credit per quarter of $10,000. To calculate it, divide total qualifying wages paid out during one quarter by total employees then multiply the result by 50% before applying it towards employment taxes for that quarter it was earned.

To claim the ERC, you must employ at least 50 qualified employees, including full-time, part-time and seasonal workers. Unfortunately, the credit isn’t available to family members who own more than 50% of your business or who are employed by it; similarly it cannot be claimed if your company received Paycheck Protection Program loans or similar types of government financing.

If you are uncertain as to whether your company qualifies for the ERC credit, it is advisable to seek advice from a tax professional before filing. As this tax rebate has many moving parts and it is easy to miss key deadlines or makes mistakes, as well as scams attempting to take advantage of those seeking this relief in the marketplace, working with a dependable partner is crucial for protecting against being taken advantage of by scammers.

How Do I Apply for the Credit?

This credit may cover up to 70% of wages – according to this site – and allocable healthcare costs paid out during a qualifying period. It can also help cover supplies and services necessary to keeping a business operating during a pandemic, with special rules applying specifically to small businesses (defined as companies employing 100 full-time monthly employees or less for one full year of operation). Larger companies may still claim this credit provided they can demonstrate they were significantly affected by COVID-19 with significant gross receipts drops during a quarter.

Eligible wages include salaries, hourly pay, commissions and bonuses paid directly to employees while they are no longer employed. Qualifying healthcare costs include deductible health insurance premiums, short-term disability costs and long-term disability costs as well as costs related to COVID-19 vaccination.

Businesses can claim this credit by reducing their payroll tax deposits and reconciling those amounts on Form 941, or they can request advance payment of it using Form 7200. If the total credit exceeds their employer tax liability for the quarter, any excess can be carried forward to future years.

Businesses should fully comprehend the eligibility requirements and limitations of the employee retention credit to make informed decisions regarding its appropriateness for their situation. Consulting an expert to assist them through this complex process may also prove invaluable; at KBKG we have experts ready to discuss its potential benefits to your organization as well as answer any technical queries that arise during its claim.

When is the Deadline for Applications?

Although the employee retention credit was designed as a temporary solution, many small business experts do not expect it to last beyond this year. If eligible, now is still the time to take advantage as the employee retention credit deadline is in less than a year! Don’t put off applying, the applications for the ERC can still be submitted all the way until April 15, 2024.

I went over it before, but to reiterate – in order to qualify for the COVID-19 pandemic credit, your business must have experienced a substantial reduction in gross receipts as a result of COVID-19 pandemic. Typically, this means at least 20% lower gross receipts compared to what they were in the same quarter in either last year or current year – although due to complex rules it can be hard to tell whether your business fits these criteria or not.

An ERC tax specialist can be invaluable in helping you file the appropriate form and calculate an accurate amount when filing tax claims. They will help evaluate your eligibility, complete all required paperwork, file your claim properly and resolve any technical issues which may arise along the way.

What are the Requirements?

There are certain criteria required in order to qualify for this credit, including being affected by a pandemic and paying at least some qualifying wages. Each eligible employee can earn up to $5,000 for 2020 and $28,000 in 2021.

Qualified wages include compensation and certain healthcare costs, including health insurance premiums. They do not include tipped wages or any wages reported as payroll costs in order to claim PPP forgiveness or IRS credits; qualified wages paid per calendar quarter cannot exceed $10K.

Businesses looking to claim should file Form 941-X with amended quarterly returns filed up to three years post quarter end; while amended returns for quarters ending in 2022 still can be filed, expert’s advice consulting a professional beforehand in order to make sure you qualify for tax rebates and claim them properly.

Given the high stakes and complex nature of ERC applications, small businesses have unfortunately become targets of scammers. Recently, the IRS issued another warning about third parties offering services to assist applicants for ERC loans.

There are some sites that offer an online employee tool to assist those needing help determining their eligibility and filing the necessary paperwork. The experienced ERC and PPP advisors know the rules and regulations surrounding relief grants from both sides, keeping up-to-date on SBA, Treasury Department, Congress and IRS developments so they can assist clients make sense of all this unique government assistance.

