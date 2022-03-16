What is the Best Solution to Migrate to S/4HANA?

The answer to this question is actually quite simple. In 2027, SAP will discontinue the support of SAP ECC. Therefore, anyone using it will have to make the move to S/4HANA, by then. But the sooner the migration starts, the easier it will be to solve any problems along the way. Five years may seem like a long time, but in business, there are so many things that need to be handled daily, that the risk is to postpone this till the very end. Below, you will find information on how to do it best, right now.

Finding the Right Solution to migrate

SAP ECC contains a huge quantity of data and involves critical business processes. Companies using it have invested a lot of money in this complex project, and naturally they don’t want to lose anything in the migration process. But various strategies have been suggested since the announcement of the end of ECC, which involve various speeds of migration. One interesting solution that we will look into, is by using MIGNOW, an automated software tool that can help transferring to S/4HANA rapidly. Furthermore, it is a process that is less complicated than many others and costs less as well, all along minimising risk of losing data. Here are its main qualities.

An Automated Process

The first advantage of MIGNOW is that it is automated. If you have to handle the whole migration process by yourself and stay in control of it, truly, the task will simply be daunting. Automated software like MIGNOW use Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to make the transition smoother. Even once the migration will be completed, MIGNOW will be able to update constantly, by itself, so you don’t have to worry about your system being outdated anymore.

Quickly Converts Ecc Into S/4hana

As we mentioned before, there are various strategies in regards to this conversion. Some take a lot more time than others. With MIGNOW, the transfer is being done automatically, from the ECC system to the S/4HANA. Of course, that removes a large part of the complexity of the task, but mostly it reduces the time it takes for the whole migration to take place, which enables companies to save on the cost of the process. Also, it lowers down the risk of lost information, which is the core of the issue when you need to transfer data from one system to another.

How does MIGNOW works?

This automated software uses fours phases for your S/4HANA to become fully operational. First, it will focus on the preparation, by analysing the requirements. Once it has the information, it will plan the migration, before entering into the full process of transferring from one to the other. Secondly, the software will handle the full migration, keeping you updated on the movement of data. Its third action will be to complete the conversion and make sure that all is validated, before launching the system. Finally, it will simply run continuous updates, so that your S/4HANA system runs smoothly.

Don’t wait too long to migrate from ECC into S/4HANA. Otherwise, you could find yourself with late issues that could really complicate the process.