What Is The Best Software for Personal Trainers?

One of the most useful tools for professional coaches is software for personal trainers. It is designed to help you organize, and deliver training services to clients. Since it can be one of the crucial factors that will affect whether you will be able to stay organized when your business grows or not, you will have to think twice before selecting the software for your business.

The more clients you have, the more complicated it will be to track everything and keep in touch with all users, but choosing the right tech solution will make everything easier. Since there are many available platforms on the market, you might have trouble deciding which one to select.

Firstly, you will need to understand what the technology should do for you, and that you will be able to determine which option will be able to meet your needs as well as the expectations of your clients.

Your primary question should be: What should the software for personal trainers do for you?

The answer is simple, it should make running your training business easier. Although you might think that every personal training app will help you become better organized and make everything go smoothly, that is not always the case.

Many factors can affect whether the app will suit you or not. While the ones are easy to use, the others can be more complex and people who are not into tech can easily become overwhelmed by all those options. There is no universal solution for every personal trainer, but there are some basic features that the platform you choose should cover:

It should allow you to create your templates and upload videos with the most common exercises.

Your clients should be able to provide you with feedback within the app.

Tracking your clients’ progress will allow you to adjust the training program if needed.

The platform you choose should have an IT team that can provide support when needed and ensure that you are getting the most of the software you chose for your training business.

These are not mandatory elements, but they are among the most important ones, so when you start searching for the right tech solution for the training services you offer, make sure that it includes at least some of the above-mentioned features.

Most Popular Software for Personal Trainers

To help you narrow your search a little, we will list some of the most popular personal training apps. Let’s start with the PT Distinction, which incorporates nutrition coaching, in-app messaging, uploading videos on Youtube, payment options, and others. It is a great choice for trainers who are focusing on lifestyle and habit change. It has advanced functionality, and the beginners might get the feeling that it is a bit more than they need, but it is a good choice for experienced coaches. There is a 60-days free trial, as well as three pricing plans: Novice, Pro, and Master so you can select the one that fits you best.

Booksy is not as complex as PT Distinction is, but it is a good choice for personal trainers who need help with organizing and scheduling appointments. No more missed sessions, or a lost list of appointments, because this app will make sure you have all the information you need in one place – your smartphone or tablet.

Exercise.com offers in-person, online, and group training programs, as well as features for the people who are selling products. So, in case you are a dealer of some sports gear or supplements, this software for personal trainers might be a good option. When it comes to nutrition, you can assign calories and macro goals to your clients, but you cannot upload custom plans, so this can be a serious obstacle for coaches. Still, you can import videos from Youtube or Vimeo, offer free workouts and group training, and others. When it comes to prices, they are not public, so in case you want to know more about it, you will have to schedule a demo to get this information and start a free trial.

My PT Hub is a popular choice for coaches who combine online and in-person training. In case you own a gym, this app will help you track attendance and workouts, log them and leave feedback. It has a database with more than 350 workout templates and 7500 exercise videos. You can create your workout plans for groups and individuals, as well as nutrition plans by selecting some of the 600 thousand food items. Still, there is a lot of negative feedback for this app because the company refuses to budge on its cancellation policy, so this is something that you shouldn’t neglect.

Is There Custom Software for Personal Trainers?

As you can see, some of the most popular apps for personal trainers offer ready-made nutrition and workout plans, and already have specific patterns. Because of that, you might have trouble making the software fit your brand and your needs. Many people think that having a customized app for personal trainers must cost a fortune, and requires a lot of time to develop. Luckily, the times have changed and now you can choose a branded software for your business.

Lean On Digital Product created a complete solution for personal trainers, that will meet your expectations, and the needs of your clients at the same time. The best thing is that they have an entire team of IT experts that can provide the necessary support, as well as develop branded websites, landing pages, and social media profiles. The app itself will allow you to post blogs, nutrition plans, explainer videos, progress photos, and your users will be able to cast everything to TV.

The app is available on the App and Play Stores, so no matter if your clients use the Android or iOS systems, they will be able to download it easily and hassle-free. You will also be able to organize live streams and that is a perfect way to motivate your clients even more.

It is hard to say which software for personal trainers is the best, but if we have to choose, we would say that you should always choose custom solutions, such as the Lean On Digital branded app.