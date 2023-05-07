What is the Best Gaming Laptop to Run Steam OS or Ubuntu LTS?

Gaming laptops are essential for any serious gamer who wants to take their gaming experience to the next level. If you’re looking for the best gaming laptop to run Steam OS or Ubuntu LTS, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we will review the best gaming laptops available on the UK market in 2023.

MSI Katana GF66 (9S7-158422-070)

Intel Core i7 12th Gen. Processor

6 in. screen size, 1920 x 1080

8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU

Windows 11

Full HD IPS 144Hz Screen

Model: Katana GF66 12UC-070UK

Backlit Keyboard

HDMI, USB 3.2, Bluetooth, HD Webcam

The MSI Gaming GF66 stands out as an excellent choice for gamers looking for a budget gaming laptop compatible with Steam OS and Ubuntu LTS. Being one of the top selling gaming laptops of 2023, this powerful and sturdy laptop is surely worth every penny spent on it.

With blazing-fast clock speeds and a revolutionary core architecture, the MSI Katana (9S7-158422-070) can handle anything you throw at it, from gaming to chatting, streaming, and recording.

Featuring up to 4.8 GHz Max Clock Speed and 14 cores, including 6 performance cores and 8 efficient cores, you’ll be able to run multiple programmes and applications without any lag or slowdown. This further means that you can take on even the most demanding games and activities with ease.

Whether you’re a serious gamer, content creator, or just need a laptop that can keep up with your busy lifestyle, the MSI Katana (9S7-158422-070) is the ultimate choice for anyone who needs power, speed, and performance on the go.

ASUS TUF F15 (FX506HM-HN016W)

Intel® Core™ i5 Processor

6 in. screen size, 1920 x 1080

16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

Windows 11 Home

The ASUS TUF (FX506HM-HN016W) boasts advanced technologies that enhance your gaming experience and give you the upper hand over your gaming rivals. Firstly, the Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) technology lets you enjoy lightning-fast internet speeds and low latency, even while performing highly intensive activities.

Secondly, this budget gaming laptop offers 75% lower latency when gaming, so you can stay ahead of the competition and react faster to in-game events.

Lastly, with the Thunderbolt™ 4 technology, you can quickly set up your battle station with fast connectivity to external monitors, storage, and other peripherals. This means that you can transfer your files, applications, and other gaming data at lightning-fast speeds.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (82K10132UK)

Intel Core i5 11th Gen. Processor

6 in. screen size, 1920 x 1080

8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU

Windows 11 Home

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i (82K10132UK) is a great budget gaming laptop that runs Ubuntu LTS or Steam OS. Thanks to the highly efficient 35W processor embedded in this laptop, you can now multitask seamlessly without facing any extra hassle. So, you can game, chat, or stream multimedia all at the same time.

The laptop further takes your gaming experience to another level with stunning visuals and an immersive sound system. With up to 165 Hz FHD IPS displays and 100% sRGB, you’ll be able to experience game cinematics with crisp, clear visuals that make even the smallest detail pop.

And with Nahimic audio for gamers, you’ll be fully immersed in the world of your game. The crystal-clear sound lets you hear every footstep, explosion, and gunshot. Whether you’re exploring a vast open world or engaged in intense PvP battles, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i’s next-level visuals and sound will bring your games to life like never before.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (82K200YDUK)

AMD Ryzen 5 Processor

6 in. screen size, 1920 x 1080

8 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

Windows 11 Home

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165Hz refresh rate, an AMD Ryzen 5 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, delivering excellent gaming performance. It also has 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing ample storage and fast read and write speeds. You can save, edit, and retrieve whatever you want within the blink of an eye.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 is loaded with several other amazing features that are sure to take your gaming experience up a notch. One standout feature is the 4-zone RGB keyboard, which lets you customise the lighting to create an adrenaline-pumping, fully immersive gaming environment. From first-person shooters to real-time strategy games, or anything in between, this keyboard has got you covered. With its fine-tuned lighting settings, you can dominate the competition and achieve heart-pounding victories like never before.

So, whether you’re a seasoned pro or just starting out, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3’s 4-zone RGB keyboard is the ultimate weapon in your gaming arsenal, allowing you to unleash your full potential and crush the competition with ease.

Lenovo Legion 5 (82RD0004UK)

AMD Ryzen 7 Processor

6 in. screen size, 2560 x 1440

16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU

Windows 11

WQHD IPS 165Hz anti-glare display

RGB backlit keyboard

AMD Radeon Graphics

USB Type-C | HDMI | Wi-Fi 6E | LAN

The Lenovo Legion 5 is another top-of-the-line gaming laptop for Steam OS and Ubuntu LTS. It features a 15.6-inch Quad HD display, an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics card, delivering outstanding gaming performance. It also has 16GB of DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD, providing lightning-fast read and write speeds and storage.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs are currently used in the world’s fastest gaming laptops. The Ampere architecture is perfect for all the fast-paced gamers, as it enables them to completely immerse themselves in the latest technologies such as ray tracing and New Max-Q. So, with the Lenovo Legion 5 (82RD0004UK), you can enjoy ultra-realistic shadows and lighting adjustments to create a gaming experience as engaging as never before—all without adding any extra bulk or weight to the laptop.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the best gaming laptops for running Steam OS or Ubuntu LTS are the MSI Gaming GF66, the ASUS TUF Gaming F15, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i, the Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3, and the Lenovo Legion 5. These laptops offer excellent gaming performance, ample storage, and lightning-fast read and write speeds. If you are looking for the best gaming laptop UK, you can’t go wrong with any of these models. So, what are you waiting for? Stop scrolling and start shopping!