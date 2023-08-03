What Is SAP Business Intelligence?

Nowadays, most businesses are forced to collect loads of information daily. Experts claim that’s because of the intensive development of online technologies. So, today’s companies process data coming from their e-commerce platforms, ERP systems, supply chains, and many other external as well as internal sources. To benefit from large amounts of data handling, enterprises worldwide employ specific software. And analysts highlight SAP Business Intelligence as one of the most popular solutions. This is because of the numerous advantages of such software.

Business Intelligence Definition

BI is a tool that allows you to deeply analyze business information and turn the data into actionable insights. This helps make more accurate decisions. Some specialists call Business Intelligence a DSS (decision support system). Actually, BI processes past as well as current information and shows it in the following easy-to-understand ways:

Reports together with dashboards

Charts, diagrams, and graphs

Specific business maps

Additionally, it’s noteworthy that SAP BI describes the current performance of your enterprise and how effective the firm was in the past. So, that’s not about predictions or explanations of why different corporate processes took place, are going, or will be launched in the future.

Key SAP BI Features

As mentioned above, Business Intelligence is a great tool for creating easy-to-understand reports. The latter includes different visual elements and summaries showing correlations between variables, users’ trends over time, etc. BI creates interactive reports. Thus, you can drill deeper into information if necessary or make different operations with tables. Entrepreneurs may automate the report creation process (generating according to a certain schedule or on the fly).

Business Intelligence Dashboards

These are probably the most popular BI features. The dashboards create constantly updated tables, graphs, charts, and other kinds of info visualization for you to track various business metrics (pre-defined KPIs and so on). Using the specified SAP BI tools, business owners may look through brief overviews of their corporate performance in near-real time.

Business Intelligence Querying

This tool enables you to ask questions related to your company’s performance and receive responses through intuitive interfaces. This process is like searching for the necessary info on the internet by employing Google. Just send a request, and you’ll get an exact answer.

Online Analytical Processing

This feature allows for comprehensive analysis of hefty amounts of data stored in data storage. OLAP actually powers the information discovery possibilities in plenty of Business Intelligence systems.

Data Visualization Features

All graphical info is represented by SAP BI using various patterns and colors. This helps you understand the whole picture of the story hidden behind letters together with numbers. Business Intelligence employs data visualization in dashboards, responses to queries, as well as reports.

Data Preparation and Warehouse

BI compiles several information sources with further transformation, cleaning, as well as categorization of the info. So, the data is prepared for analysis this way. Many of the mentioned processes are automated. Next, the information is loaded into a warehouse for BI, and other tools can access it.

Use Cases of Business Intelligence

Entrepreneurs employ SAP BI in many business areas, for example:

Marketing – the mentioned system helps track current promotions and improve future campaigns

Finance – BI can monitor expenses, margins, cash flow, etc., in real time

HR – you may track hiring metrics to make better recruiting decisions

You can employ all the BI features using both PCs as well as mobile devices (iOS and Android).

Wrapping Up

Using SAP BI, you may essentially simplify the handling of loads of data from numerous sources. That’s because the system transforms, cleans, categorizes, as well as shows the information in easy-to-understand ways. Furthermore, you can employ BI for almost any business.