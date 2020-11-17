What is Print On Demand of books? What are the advantages?

For some time now, the publishing industry has added a new term that has spread like wildfire and it is print on demand or POD. Today, the POD platforms like PodZa are more and more increasing in number day by day.

Print on demand has come to revolutionize the world of books, and for good reason. But, despite being on everyone’s lips, few are those who know exactly what it means or how it is currently implemented. In this article, therefore, we will focus on detailing a small guide about print on demand and how it relates to the distribution chain and the stock of books published and offered for sale in stores such as Amazon and others.

What is print on demand?

As its name implies, print-on-demand is the mechanism by which a book is printed and sent to the customer once purchased by the customer through an online store or on request in physical stores. This means, neither more nor less, the following circuit:

– A person enters a store online, for example, looks for the book and buys it.

– This sale generates an automated report that reaches the distributor that put the book on sale, prints it and then sends it to the buyer.

Why is there print on demand?

The reasons for this system are various, but mainly they are due to improvements in printing techniques due to the rise of new technologies and digital formats. Thanks to digital printing, to the detriment of traditional offset printing (four inks, four passes through machines), to the reduction of paper and printing costs, printers can print shorter and shorter runs at competitive prices.

In the past, an offset or four-color printing involved a long and laborious process that included the printing / making of a film (such as photo negatives) for each color to be printed (in the case of the four basic colors), then the editing process had to be corrected and from the “films” we went on to “printing on iron,” as it was said then. This inked plant (flat or with a roller, as the case may be) is what “stamps” the color on the paper.

If the print was color, one pass was made for each of the four required colors. Of course, this is a very elementary explanation.

What are the advantages of print on demand for a publisher?

As we discussed earlier, this system has grown very strongly and in a short time (especially in co-publishing and / or self-publishing publishing houses) since it has a series of appreciable advantages. The advantages, however, supported by many factors, one of which is software developers who offer multi-programming solutions, ensuring that every function in sales can be integrated into one project / application.

The system allows a co-publishing publisher to avoid large costs in print runs that imply an uncertain sale. This is important, especially if we are talking about new or first novel writers, whose recognition is not yet strong and the path of their sales is ignored. This process guarantees a controlled investment of money.

There is always stock. This is not a minor issue, even in small traditional publishers, where the publisher burdens printing expenses and so on, they often have the problem that their runs are low and their sales are produced in the very long term. Conclusion? The publisher, who has taken too long to sell his first edition, is not compensated to re-issue a new edition of books and consequently the book is discontinued and lost forever. Print-on-demand is actually a file hosted in the database of many libraries and, since it can be drip-printed, it will be a title that will never be lost.

Low printing costs. The fact that this new printing technique has reached a ‘new industry’ level, within the large printing industry, means that its innovation translates into very low costs.

New business, everyone happy. This system, with its current extensive implementation, has generated a new branch of business and opportunities for the co-publishing or self-publishing industry. Thanks to its level of integration between publishers – distributor / printer and stores, the sector manages to capture sales that, on a global scale, move millions of dollars every year. This has improved the experience for writers, who now have the potential to be published by serious co-publishing publishers with job characteristics similar to those of any conventional publisher.

Seems promising right?