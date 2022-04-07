What Is CBDA: Beginner’s Guide

Cannabis plants contain so many different cannabinoids with distinctive properties. Some, like THC and CBD compounds, are highly sought-after cannabis compounds. However, many are still not much popular. For instance, cannabidiolic acid (CBDA) is one of the lesser-known ones. Though CBDA is similar to CBD in several ways, there’s a significant difference between them.

What is CBDA?

CBDA is a cannabinoid that eventually turns into CBD. Also known as the acid precursor of CBD, it derives from heating raw cannabis containing CBDA through the decarboxylation process. While CBD derives from well-developed species, CBDA occurs only in cannabis plants still growing. A 2020 study states that cannabidiolic acid is one of the most overlooked bioactive compounds. It is an anti-inflammatory, antiemetic, anti-convulsant, and anti-cancerogenic drug. Like other active cannabinoids, CBDA has the therapeutic potential to treat several ailments.

What Are The Benefits Of CBDA Powder?

Though substantial research on CBDA is lacking, its role is significant. Traditionally, people believed it to be pharmacologically inactive. But, new research highlights that it may even be more beneficial than CBD in some specific cases. More and more researchers are turning to this cannabinoid to explore its potential. According to recent studies and anecdotal evidence, CBDA offers numerous health benefits

Reduces inflammation

A 2008 study found that CBDA selectively inhibits cyclooxygenase (COX)-2 activity. This Cox-2 is an enzyme expressed by inflammatory cells. Incorporated in NSAID drugs (like aspirin and ibuprofen), they are most commonly prescribed for arthritis. Another 2018 study of the animal model showed that CBDA alone or combined with THC low doses produces anti-inflammatory and anti-hyperalgesia effects. Researchers observed that CBDA is more potent than CBD for suppressing inflammation.

Anti-cancer agent

CBDA tends to regulate the cell cycle and function of various immune cells. It offers an effective solution for cancer patients. A 2012 study reveals that CBDA inhibits breast cancer cell migration in humans. CBDA effects involve activation of RhoA, an agent responsible for halting cancer cell mobility. Though CBDA shows a positive response against highly invasive breast cancer, more research is necessary.

Alleviates anxiety

Psychotic disorders can have severe impacts on your overall health. Its treatment often includes pharmaceutical drugs that may cause side effects, like drowsiness or agitation. However, cannabis compounds like CBD or CBDA help reduce anxiety symptoms. A 2013 study verifies that CBDA produces anti-nausea and anti-anxiety effects. It binds to a specific serotonin receptor and makes it an efficient treatment for chemotherapy patients.

Enhances CBD potency

CBD is a well-identified phytocannabinoid that helps maintain equilibrium in the brain and body. Using CBDA helps enhance the potency of CBD. It boosts the bioavailability of CBD by beneficially affecting its absorption in the system. This way, CBDA maximizes the health and wellness benefits associated with CBD. Research also shows that using CBD and CBDA together is even more effective. Both affect the regulation of various bodily functions to generate positive results.

CBD vs CBDA: What’s The Difference

The effects of CBDA on the body are positive, a lot like CBD. Both of these cannabinoids are non-psychoactive compounds that will not get you high. But note that CBDA is not interchangeable with CBD. The contrasting difference between the CBD and CBDA is as follows:

Medicinal uses

CBD helps treat inflammatory pain, anxiety disorders, skin problems, digestive issues, and cancer-related symptoms. The compound interacts with the endocannabinoid system (ECS)and regulates its functioning to attain homeostasis. However, CBDA does not connect to cannabinoid receptors as CBD does. It boosts serotonin production by associating with ECS. It helps alleviate inflammation, nausea, vomiting, epilepsy, and depression. Research on the medicinal benefits of CBDA is still in progress.

Chemical formation

Decarboxylation involves baking, lighting, or heating cannabis substances. This process facilitates the transformation of CBDA into CBD. Even though both have a close relationship, they are significantly different. They have unique properties and therapeutic potentials. Traditionally, cannabinoids like THC and CBD were the only known potent compounds of the cannabis plants. However, emerging preclinical evidence and factual claims suggest that using the raw plant is also beneficial. The leaves and flowers that have not been dried, cured, or heated in the form of CBDA are worthwhile.

CBDA and CBGA Prevents Coronavirus from Entering Human Cells

According to research on Cannabis For COVID, both CBGA and CBDA can prevent infection from the Covid-19 virus by blocking its entry into the cells. This research was led by Richard Van Breeman.

The scientists also stated that cannabinoids have a history of being safe for intake and are also a potent remedy for people suffering from COVID. It is to be noted that both the cannabinoids being non-psychoactive in nature does not induce a high sensation.

Conclusion

CBDA are active components of fresh cannabis plants. They are initially available as acids in stalks, leaves, stems, seeds, and flowers. But when cannabis goes through heating processes, they break down to form CBD contents. Today, products infused with CBD and CBDA are available as oils, tinctures, topicals, capsules, softgels, powder, and more. You can go for the products with CBDA alone or those paired with CBD. Experts suggest using them together as the best approach. They work well when combined because the cannabinoids generate the entourage effect.