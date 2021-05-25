What is Capability Maturity Modeling?

Many different companies do not pay due attention to information security, until its serious violations are revealed. However, even those companies that have paid attention to this problem in a certain period of their development are also at risk, since it is necessary to regularly update the security tools and use all modern approaches. If the company does not have experienced specialists who are responsible for this area of security, then you need to use vCISO services. Such a service will provide proper information protection, as well as avoid various problems and additional costs associated with the violation of information security.

The CMM was originally designed to measure the performance of contractors who fulfill U.S. government orders for software development and delivery. Later, the model was generalized to any software development companies.

Capability Maturity Modeling — (CMM) is an evolutionary model of the formation of a firm to create software. This model refers to formal processes that ultimately allow you to measure and improve your processes and programs. Such a concept as “Maturity” determines how well the various processes used by different programs are optimized.

In this version, the security maturity model is a set of various data and characteristics, which in turn assume the growth capabilities within the company’s security project.

The use of CMM will allow you to identify weaknesses in the company’s security system, as well as determine the speed of identifying threats in the security system and the effectiveness of their elimination. Based on the data obtained, it is possible to improve the security system by implementing improvements and eliminating existing weaknesses in the security system.

The prediction of maturity in the SMM database consists in the formation of various cyclical and carefully selected actions that ultimately open up the potential for information security perfection. Due to this, automation of most processes is achieved, which in turn makes them an effective component of the company’s unified operating infrastructure.

Key nuances of the Security Maturity Model

Allocate key process areas (KPAs), which determine the current degree of maturity of the model. KPAs are the same cluster of interdependent practices that, when implemented together, meet all the goals that have been set to improve this section of the program.

Companies should pay attention to these key KPAs characteristics at any stage of the maturity model, namely:

the commitment to perform,

the ability to perform,

the activities performed,

measurement and analysis of the results,

verifying the implementation of processes.

Security Maturity Model Levels

In this model, we can distinguish 5 key levels of maturity. All these levels indicate the degree of automation and optimization of security processes in the company. As you progress through the tiers, the processes move smoothly from the unorganized and optimized to the structured and most optimized, allowing the system to run more smoothly and successfully.

Level 1 – initial

A chaotic process that is usually characterized by a complete lack of documentation and rapid product changes. It is believed that the result of such a process is unpredictable. Processes cannot be re-measured or scaled. The development and maintenance of plans that determine the development of the project begins.

Level 2 – repeatable

A characteristic of a process that is partially reproducible and produces a predictable result. The processes are usually not very formalized, but they are sufficient for the products that the company develops. Some processes can already be repeated. It is achieved by establishing and maintaining an understanding of the organization’s processes and process assets, identifying, planning and implementing improvements related to these areas of protection.

Level 3 – defined

The process is characterized by formalization and a plan to improve the process over time. At this stage, consistency within the organization begins to appear. It is possible to identify potential problems before they occur. Therefore, risk mitigation processes can be planned and implemented at any stage of product or process development.

Level 4 – managed

The process is formalized and monitored using a set of metrics that allow you to measure the effectiveness of the process. Based on statistics on these metrics, you can predict the results of future developments. Increases the effectiveness of security by collecting and analyzing the information received.

Level 5 – optimized

The process is constantly being improved through the application of technical and administrative innovations. Cybersecurity is becoming an integral part of a unified culture. The causes of defects and other problems are identified and actions are taken to prevent their occurrence in the future. Automatically select and implement innovations and improvements that measurably improve organizational processes and technologies.

At the same time, it should be understood that achieving the highest level of security (5) does not mean that the organization has reached the final maximum. There is a constant automatic control and development of various processes aimed at improving and developing the current system.

Why Use a Security Maturity Model?

The Security Maturity Model will allow you to determine the current level of security in a short time, and will also allow you to significantly improve it. There is no need to use various other tools. The main key to effective security is to understand the current organizational processes, as well as to identify the most vulnerable areas in the security system. Also, thanks to this model, it is possible to achieve almost complete automation of information security processes, which will further save on reducing the number of employees who are engaged in information security in the company, without losing the level of its security.

Also, the presence of gaps and weaknesses in the security system can cause significant damage to its economy and image. Malicious hackers can find out secret company data or personal data of customers. They can sell this information to a rival firm, which can use it to lure important customers or disrupt a profitable deal by offering the most attractive terms to potential partners. They can also use this information to blackmail the company directly from which important information was obtained in order to obtain certain financial benefits. They will threaten to disclose confidential data, which will directly affect the company’s image, potential profit and value.