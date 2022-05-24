What Is Behind Pharaohs Fortune Slot’s Success

Many of the industry’s slot machines feature an Egypt-inspired theme. So, it wouldn’t be surprising if you thought that Pharaoh’s Fortune is just another in line. But, is it?

Although released 16 years ago, in 2006, this slot is still available in land-based gambling venues across Canada and the US. Atlantic City hotels, such as the Trump and the Tropicana, serve as hubs that gather Pharaoh’s Fortune enthusiasts. On top of that, the game is a huge hit in Europe. And once it received its online version, it reached even greater levels of popularity.

You may wonder what makes this game so captivating. Most players find it more enjoyable than the original Cleopatra game it was based on. Another reason is the background music — the iconic 80’s Walk Like an Egyptian, or maybe the interactive symbols depicted humorously.

Now let’s take a closer look at the intricacies of this popular game that made a massive impact worldwide.

Pharaoh’s Fortune Slot Distinctive Features

International Game Technology (IGT) developed Pharaoh’s Fortune slot as a 5-reel, 3-rows, and 15-payline game. Considering that this is a medium variance slot, it has a decent RTP ranging from 92.53 to 96.53%.

Because its minimum bet is $1.50 and its maximum one is $90, it suits British players of all budgets. Plus, you can adjust the bet per line in a span from one to 100 coins. The maximum win in the base game can be 150,000x.

The top-quality graphics, the detailed play area, and smooth animations remind us of a contemporary slot and not one that was released almost two decades ago.

All the symbols featured are ancient Egyptian inscriptions placed against what seems to be the wall inside an Egyptian temple. They are the pyramid, the Horus, King Queen, Sun God, Horse, Lady Sticks, the Snake, the Eye of Horus, the Owl, Dog and Ankh, and Scarab.

The highest potential win you could get is 10,000x your bet, provided you land five of a kind pyramids that also act as a wild. The wild symbol has the power to substitute all the symbols except for the scatter and bonus. In this case, the golden Scarab is a scatter, and Pharaoh’s mask is the bonus symbol.

The Pharaoh’s mask symbol can only appear on the first, second, and third reel, which activates the free spins bonus round. Aside from landing five of a kind, players can land two, three, and four of a kind and win various payout amounts.

If you want to play this game, whether in a demo mode or for real money, you can visit Genting Casino UK. Let’s see what awaits you in the bonus round.

Pharaoh’s Fortune Slot Bonus Round

Pharaoh’s Fortune has also been garnering attention for its free spins bonus round, potentially leading to big wins. To trigger it, you need to land three Pharaoh’s mask symbols on the first three active paylines.

Once the bonus round becomes active, you receive three spins and one multiplier. Then, the real fun starts when the game takes you to the Pharaoh’s tomb — you get to choose one out of seven stone blocks. This is your chance to increase your number of free spins and get more multipliers, as each of them offers a different number of free spins and multipliers.

Another highlight of this round is that every free spin brings a guaranteed win. With Lady Luck on your side, you could win a maximum of 25 free spins and a maximum multiplier up to 6x your initial bet. Another perk is that five additional paylines appear during the bonus round, allowing you to stake your payouts.

Even though this bonus round is not easily triggered, it is definitely worth the wait due to all the rewards it brings.

Bottom Line

In the sea of Egypt-themed slots, Pharaoh’s Fortune definitely stands out. Whether it’s the dancing hieroglyphics or the Bangles’ 80’s mega-hit that contribute to this, we can’t deny that this game’s popularity doesn’t wane. Furthermore, its highly rewarding bonus round that provides you with a chance to enhance the number of your free spins and multipliers makes this slot a head-turner.