What is an LMS and TMS?

If you’re an instructor, teacher, or manager in charge of training or educational resources, then you’ve likely heard of LMS and TMS software. While these two systems seem similar, there are actually some major differences between them.

That’s why it’s crucial to know the difference between the two to make the best choice for your organization or company!

This guide will explain what an LMS and TMS are, why businesses need them, and how you can find the best learning system for your company’s specific needs.

What is a Learning management system (LMS)

A learning management system (LMS) is a specialized software system designed to manage, store, track, and deliver educational materials via online courses.

Learning management systems are often called learning management platforms or simply LMSes. In addition, they are sometimes called virtual learning environments (VLEs), which include both social networking tools like Facebook and LinkedIn Groups.

Learning Management Systems have grown in popularity as organizations begin to see their value in engaging learners at scale. In practice, however, Learning Management Systems have become more than that – they are becoming key business applications for most organizations today and will be for years to come as technology continues its relentless march forward.

Why Would You Need an LMS?

With the use of an LTI system (Learning Management System), you may be able to better provide instructional materials more effectively and efficiently than without one.

One reason you might want to use multiple learning formats is to create more customizable learning experiences for students. Each type of learner needs something slightly different from the other.

In general, face-to-face learning works best for auditory learners, quizzes/examples work well for kinesthetically oriented people, and videos work best for visually oriented people. Self-paced learning suits people who want to learn quickly but don’t necessarily need an instructor present.

You may find yourself struggling to provide paper-based learning materials for your employees when they need them. An LMS makes it easier for students to access course materials online than if they are provided through paper copies.

You can access them online from any place. They don’t require printed copies, and assignments can be done online.

Training Management System (TMS)

Training management systems (TMS) are cloud-based training administration systems that include various features. These features include calendaring, course catalogs, role-based authentication, reporting tools, employee directories, and communication.

To find out what’s included in a training management system (TMS), ask yourself: What tasks do I need to accomplish as part of my job? What programs/applications/platforms do I use to perform those tasks today? Can any of them be replaced with one tool instead of two or three?

Would that streamline my workflow enough to justify dropping other platforms/programs altogether? If that’s the case, you may consider migrating toward a training management system (TMS).

Why Would You Need a TMS?

Training management software can be a powerful tool for getting your training programs up and running in no time. While you might already have systems for tracking your employees’ schedules, attendance, and performance reviews, having a more all-encompassing system—including one that’s connected to your learning management system (LMS)—can be valuable.

Training management software can help you manage virtually every aspect of your training programs: from scheduling classes to tracking employee progress toward educational goals. It does it all.

And, when integrated with an LMS like Blackboard or Desire2Learn, these two technologies can work together seamlessly as part of a cohesive HR strategy.

What Organizations Use a TMS & LMS?

They’re both used for corporate development (CPD) training purposes, internal human resources departments, educational institutions, and companies that run franchises or sell products through their networks. Training organizations use Learning Management Systems (LMS) for delivering eLearning content and using them for live classroom sessions.

This can include courses that are part of a curriculum, such as a High School diploma. An entire school district may have one central LMS with different sites where administrators can register students to take English, Mathematics, etc.

A franchise would most likely have each branch registered under a single LMS so that a head office in Dubai could monitor and issue certificates to people all over North Africa. In addition, companies that sell retail products may want their employees to follow a very specific set of instructions to ensure consistency from location to location.

Having one system with multiple users makes it easy for each store manager or cashier across several countries to be taught how best to serve customers without having supervisors driving everywhere they go just because they’re curious about an employee’s progress.

How Much Does a TMS & LMS Cost?

The average cost of training management software is $1,000 per year per user; however, some packages start at $5-$10 per month. Remember: In most cases, these programs are easy to set up on even basic computers—which means there’s no excuse not to use them!

That said, there are still a few pitfalls worth avoiding when choosing which program best fits your needs. First, it’s different from event management systems like Eventbrite, which typically charge organizers between 4% and 10% for each ticket sold.

An LMS typically charges learners $4-$10 each month for access. Therefore, you may incur additional expenses to take advantage of an online course library.

Integrating Two System

An LMS, or learning management system, is designed to deliver content to students. Although both kinds of software can be used for training purposes, they are different in some ways.

Learning management systems are geared more toward teaching students content-related knowledge rather than skills. So, if you have a course on accounting at your college that you take online via Blackboard, that’s a form of learning management system.

However, when integrating two systems, if there’s not an easy way for one system to access another, then you’ll end up having to enter most of your data twice—once into each system.