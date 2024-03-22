What is An Intranet Platform?

You’ve heard of “intranet,” but what is it exactly?

Advancements in digital transformation place internal communications at the dead center of innovation today. In turn, as companies adopt more and more advanced technological tools to communicate with and engage employees, there’s a growing responsibility to effectively reach the frontline and in-office employees no matter where they work. Communication strategies must be inclusive and consider the diverse needs and preferences of different employee groups. Whether employees are working remotely, in the field, or traditional office settings, they should have access to timely and relevant information to perform their roles effectively. That’s where Intranet software comes in.

An intranet is a private network contained within an enterprise that is used to securely share company information and computing resources among employees. It can also be used for working in groups and teleconferences. As part of the broader digital transformation journey, organizations are increasingly adopting intranet platforms to modernize their internal communication systems. These platforms provide a digital workspace where employees can access company news, policies, documents, and other relevant information from any location or device.

Intranets encourage communication within an organization and let employees easily access important information, links, applications, forms, and databases of company records. A database that includes all the usernames of employees who have access rights to the network is often used to maintain intranet security.

Here’s why more and more companies are choosing to use the intranet.

1. It improves productivity and employee engagement

Initially, intranets were primarily used for top-down communication and storing documents. Nowadays, intranets are made to enable both upward and downward communication pathways. While top-down communication is essential for aligning employees with the company’s objectives, bottom-up communication is vital for fostering authentic employee engagement. A well-optimized intranet encourages natural interaction between management and employees. Ultimately, leveraging intranets improves productivity across the organization.

2. It provides visibility across teams

An intranet is also a great way to make information available to an entire company. Since every employee automatically has access, it’s easy to share updates from company leadership that apply to everyone. And because many solutions also offer division and/or team-specific subsections, it can be an excellent way to catch up on what other teams are working on to stay aligned. Employees can then leverage these subsections to gain insights into the projects and initiatives underway in other teams, facilitating a deeper understanding of the organization’s overall objectives and promoting synergy among different departments. This capability not only enhances communication but also strengthens interdepartmental relationships, leading to greater cohesion and efficiency across the organization.

3. It easily stores files and information

Every organization has thousands of differently formatted files floating among email threads, Google Drive, or hard drives on laptops or desktops. Having a company intranet network makes it easy to store and access all your files in one central location. Any communication that happens on an intranet is also saved for as long as the intranet is up. It can be a centralized place for employees to store their important documents and information in a way that makes them easily searchable by anyone who might need them. Rather than finding and sharing documents from other systems, users can upload them to a portal and make them broadly available.

4. It enhances data security

Enhanced data security is one of the pivotal advantages offered by intranets, constituting a robust shield against potential vulnerabilities and breaches in today’s digitally driven landscape. Intranets mitigate the looming specter of data breaches and other cybersecurity menaces by furnishing a secure and controlled environment for the exchange of sensitive information within the confines of an organization.

They provide a secure platform for sharing sensitive information within an organization, which reduces the risk of data breaches and other security threats. By prioritizing data security and privacy, intranets imbue organizations with the confidence to leverage digital technologies and foster collaboration without compromising sensitive information or falling prey to cyber threats.

5. It is cost-effective

Intranets reduce printing and distribution costs by providing a paperless platform for sharing information, which can result in significant cost savings for organizations. By transitioning to a paperless paradigm facilitated by intranets, organizations can harness substantial cost reductions in printing and distribution expenditures, thereby freeing up more resource allocation for more urgent needs. Intranets also streamline communication processes and make information easily accessible to all employees, enhancing transparency and alignment without incurring extra costs per user or distribution channel. They also automate administrative tasks, streamline workflows, and facilitate collaboration among teams, boosting productivity and efficiency while reducing overhead costs.

Today, the modern intranet is experiencing a renaissance and has become purpose-built. It has perfected the previous generation’s abilities and helps employees stay informed on all must-read communications. It connects with internal experts, leadership, and coworkers, finds new up-to-date information, and socially interacts across geographical locations and departmental lines. As the world of technology has evolved, the modern intranet has evolved along with it.