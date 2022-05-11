What is an Atomic Wallet and is it a Secure Wallet?

Atomic Wallet is better known as an exchange, also known as a Decentralized Cryptocurrency Wallet. Supports over 600 tokens and coins with Atomic Wallet. Its main feature is the decentralized exchange which we all call Atomic Swap and also known as Atomic Wallet. Changelly was established in 2017 with the co-founder and CEO Konstantin Gladych, Changelly supports all operating systems including macOS, Android, iOS, and Atomic Wallet Windows. If you are interested in bitcoin trading check what are nft tokens and proof of work mean?

Its specialty is that it helps users to buy cryptocurrencies like Litecoin, Bitcoin, and more without the use of a centralized exchange. No, it also provides full permission to use your bank card. It has quickly become one of the most popular wallets for crypto and a few important things about our atomic wallet will help you decide if it is the right choice for you.

Best Board

The USP of Atomic Wallet and considered its best features are its cost, token, and coin support. This gives you the full capability to buy cryptocurrency with a bank card and within the wallet. It is supposed to be completely free to use and supports almost all coins as well as tokens. Apart from atomic swaps, there are many other exchanges that it offers and can cover as many crypto assets as possible. Efforts are also being made which are still going on. You will know that the exchange is decentralized. All the assets of the merchant are still stored on the blockchain.

Learn About Atomic Wallet’s Beginner’s Perspective.

Atomic Wallet is considered great for traders who are just new to this business as it is free, as well as traders who do not have crypto-assets can buy crypto directly through the wallet and this also gives you full permission. Let us tell you that this is considered to be the exact opposite of cryptocurrency wallets like Exodus. Through this almost any type of tokens and coins are exchanged for the users and this is possible only when there is an atomic swap exchange within the wallet.

Security

Security is also very important in this and the very first step of security of Atomic Wallet is created by the user which is a password. A password will be required to confirm any type of transaction and to view your private key. This password is a user-generated 10-to-12-word backup phrase that we all use to recover any type of device we have lost or stolen and used to recover our wallet. All the data sent while transacting or storing the user’s device is well encrypted. Atomic Wallet makes use of both Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) and Transport Layer Security (TLS) encryption by ensuring security as well as transactions carried out. Data is never stored on any server and Atomic Wallet can also access or store any of our private keys does not do. It simply means that your safety is in your hands.

Potential Dealbreaker

Talking about the features does not make any potential deal-breaker on either side. However, as all traders have noticed, all cryptocurrency is carried with their wallet, and there is a risk of losing your crypto assets. If any merchant loses his device, he also loses the recovery phrase. So far this is the only risk that is considered true for Atomic Wallet.