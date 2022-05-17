What is a White Label DSP and What are the Fundamental Benefits of White Label DSP?

One thing that all advertisers have in common is they would like to maximize the effectiveness of their advertising campaign. Unfortunately many advertisers are stuck to DSP platforms that help support their media buying process, but the advertisers still work through an intermediary with the technology. The only way to control every step of the advertising deal is by having owning your own -white label- DSP that allows you to act directly in auctions for programmatic advertisements.

A white label DSP can be described as a ready-to-use solution that can be fully developed, personalized and rebranded to meet the needs of any business. The product is accessible from anywhere through an internet browser. Many companies spend huge amounts to develop similar solutions in-house, which are then sometimes resold (with limited support, security and maintenance), to others.

The white label DSP is an advertising platform that is sold without any brand name attached. Rather than paying a monthly charge for a self-serve DSP, a white label DSP really becomes your own product.

Fundamental benefits

There are many reasons why you should purchase a white label DSP. It gives you some fundamental advantages. In this blog you will learn about these advantages. With the white label DSP solution you can benefit from gathering all media buying activities under one roof.

These are some of the benefits of a White Label DSP compared to selve-serve alternatives.