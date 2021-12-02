What Is a Proctor? 

Test proctors are individuals whose primary jobs are to monitor students while taking an exam or test. If you’ve taken the SATs or the ACTs, you’ll recall that the person who explained the exam rules to you is a test proctor.

Test Proctor Duties

The job of a test proctor involves monitoring exam takers and explaining the rules of the test. However, those aren’t the only responsibilities of a test proctor.

Before the exam, they must check the ID of each student or exam taker. A proctor is also the only person in the exam room who can make the attendance record.

They ensure that no unauthorized outside resources have entered the exam room and are on the student’s person. They should also make sure no students interact with each other during the test and no cheating occurs. In short, their job is to keep the attention on the test takers while the exam is ongoing.

Proctors record the names of test-takers who don’t comply with the exam rules. They can’t leave the exam room until the exam period is complete. In case of emergencies or technical difficulties, they have to report the situation. In some exams, the proctor must submit documentation or reports about the exam, as well.

The annual salary of the average test proctor is $33,387 per year or $2,782 monthly. Depending on the institution, position, and other factors, they can earn as little as $17,000 or as much as $64,000 per year.

Qualifications of a Proctor

Let’s start with the minimum age requirement for professional test proctors. In most states, the age requirement is at least 21 years old.

Test proctor agencies or employers want individuals with a high school diploma. However, some companies have higher standards. These companies prefer hiring people with a bachelor’s degree. There’s a higher chance of getting the position if a person has a bachelor’s degree in human resources management, education, or other related fields. In some major exams, employers want candidates who have experience in monitoring tests.

The potential employees may also check the candidate’s background since they want unbiased professionals. Most likely, a person will get the job if they have no connection to the institution they’re applying for.

Having references can also help land a test proctor job faster. After all, exam proctors must have good moral character and integrity.

How to Become a Test Proctor

Check the list of qualifications we wrote above. To get a clearer idea of the qualifications needed to become a test proctor, research the requirements for your state or area.

Next, look for proctoring positions near you. Check the websites of institutions for available positions. You can also contact their head office to see if they have open jobs that they aren’t advertising publicly. The best way to learn about open proctoring jobs is to connect with a network of proctors.

After you find a position that you want to take, familiarize yourself with the test-taking procedures. Learn about the most common exams that the institution holds for students. Being familiar with the test-taking processes can give you an edge during the interview process and on the job.

Many institutions today use proctoring software and programs for online exams. If you already work as a teacher or head of the department at some institution, you can assign yourself as a proctor using platforms like ProctorEdu.

What to Consider When Entering the Profession

If you want to become a test proctor, remember that you’ll be handling teenagers and young adults. Typically, you’ll be proctoring exams meant for high school seniors. The average high school graduate needs to take the ACT and the SAT to get into college. They can also take a handful of other tests, like the AP Test, the CLT, and the CLT.

When you’re looking for a job, you should also consider a few factors, like:

Your personal history. Save yourself the trouble of applying to institutions that you, your friends, or your family attended or are attending. They won’t accept you for the conflict of interest.

Your schedule. In some institutions, proctors must monitor a certain number of exams per semester.

Test-taking schedules. To find more frequent proctoring jobs, apply to colleges or certification programs. If you want to work as a seasonal proctor, apply to high schools.

Special qualifications. Sometimes, having special qualifications can give you an edge. An example of special qualifications is a teaching license.

Conclusion

The job of a test proctor requires specific qualifications and a particular set of qualities. Once you choose an institution, apply for it with the necessary documents. Next, attend the interview and, finally, gain experience.

Like other job positions, becoming a test proctor takes a lot of preparation. You also need to have a specific set of qualities to be the perfect fit for the job.