What Is a Car Title and Why Is It Important?

In the United States, you must sign multiple documents before getting ownership when you buy a new car. Among those crucial documents, your car title is an important one.

If you’re wondering what a car title is, the seller provides you with a title certificate when you purchase it outright without dealer financing or a bank. It’s a top-notch ownership document and contains identifying details about the car, for example, model, manufacturer, and VIN.

As a car title is crucial for selling or registering a car, a proper understanding of a car title is vital while buying one. That’s why, if you’re about to buy an Audi and want to see if the car is free from all criminal activities, an Audi VIN lookup will help you give a detailed report on the car title.

Without further delay, let’s find out what a car title is in detail and why it’s essential!

A Car Title: Basics

This document showcases the real ownership of a car, and without it, nobody will consider you a legal owner of the car. The DMV issues a car title loan during the time of the car’s sale. It implies that whenever you apply for a loan, the lender will keep the title until you reimburse it with interest. This information can be fetched through the VIN decoder by using VinPit.

When you buy a vehicle out of state, you need to understand the title process. Irrespective of the state’s process, every car title usually consists of the similar details shown below:

License plate number.

In case you purchase a vehicle with a lien against it, the title will have the lien holder’s details. Hence, it will ensure the whole debt amount is reimbursed before the car is sold.

The name and address of the owner.

The identifying details for the vehicle include make, VIN, model, and year.

Gross weight as a piece of technical information.

Every vehicle possesses a clean title whenever it’s manufactured. In case of any damages or life events, the title mirrors what happens with the car to protect the homeowners from buying any shady cars.

Different types of car titles

4 different types of car titles are available on the market. However, while buying a car, you might have come across the fact that a car should have a clear title. It indicates that the car possesses no major repair record, damage record, or anything.

It doesn’t mean the vehicle has never met with an accident; instead, you will never be at a loss when you buy one! The types are shown below:

Clear: No debt is imposed on the car.

Reconstructed or Rebuilt: In cases where a salvaged vehicle has been fixed to drive safely, the title will also be upgraded.

Clean: Everything is fine, and the vehicle is in great shape to drive.

Salvage: It’s the title for a damaged vehicle, which might cause trouble getting insurance due to its impairments.

Why is a car title important?

If you’re purchasing a brand-new Audi, there will be a top-notch chance that you will finance it. In that case, receiving the car title on that day won’t be possible. This document will be emailed to you right after you finish the whole payment for the car.

You need to remember that a VIN decoder like VinPit will help you get every bit of information about that car’s title.

Preserving your title

A car title is essential, and it needs to be shielded carefully. Several states often use paper titles; therefore, you need to store them where they will be protected from damage. Your registration and insurance proof must never be kept in the car.

Although the paper title is general, some high-tech states provide electronic documents, too. If your state allows electronic titles, you don’t need to keep them protected, as they will store them on your behalf!

You can sell or trade the car

Are you ready to trade or sell your recently purchased Audi? If so, your title will change hands! You have to turn over the title and get the space for the transfer details. You will need these pieces of information:

Mileage reading

Your name and address

Date

Sale price

Name and address of the buyer

Conclusion

This certification of a car title is one of the best legal documents provided by the states to ensure car ownership. Every state of the USA holds its own unique car title, and these might consist of distinct designs and premium security features to make all the details available to everyone.