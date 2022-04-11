“What have I Learned After I Changed the Design of My Gambling Site” by a Dutch Webmaster Kristien Van Wessel

It’s always good to know a little more from the professional experience of people. This article is full of the valuable learning of a well-known Dutch Web Designer Kristen Van Wessel. She went through deep research on the user interface and user experience for transforming her recent project of the official and legal gambling website.

Here are some terms that are easily understandable for everyone, whether you are a rookie or a pro in designing websites. These will tell you about the experience of a famous Web Designer. Let’s get down and read all of it.

World of online casino

Before starting the actual work using skills, there is always one primary task: knowing about the base topic or business to get reflected in the website. In the experience of our webmaster, she got to know about the fast iDeal method for the transaction of cash in the online casino. A tool that makes the game interesting without worrying about withdrawing the money quickly with iDeal. Hence, “casino betalen met telefoon” is possible even with smartphones in your hand.

Value of fast speed

Another excellent point is the loading that can take the beautiful design of the website from the bottom to the top. The designer uses the most efficient steps to let the website open up fast without taking a lot of time to make the visitors jump off. So, next time think about this and build faster websites that will not bore the coming visitors.

Arrangement of content

The crucial thing is the organization of fresh and engaging content. Only good content is not enough, but it is the designer’s responsibility to arrange it in a way that will attract the users to stay and then perform the desired action. It is only possible if every essential item is on proper display.

Fantastic features

People get crazy about the latest features like pay by phone which will let them pay only using their mobile phones. There are many other features like a terrific way of accessing the items to play games, etc. Try to include the most popular ones, and you can also take a chance with a new feature but keep in mind the concept of user experience while doing that.

Site maintenance

Lastly, the vital factor that makes the difference is “maintaining the website.” After the launch of the final product, we can check what is working best and what needs to get changed. The Dutch Web Designer Kristen Van Wessel also examined that the online gambling website will need regular support and maintenance. So, it is the best way to keep learning and updating.

In the end

Let’s sum up this incredible knowledge of Kristen Van Wessel by saying that there is a lot to learn before, during, and after the successful completion of the website, as she did outstanding work and is still approaching a way to learn the new coming responses.