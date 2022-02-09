What Does the Future of B2B Lead Generation Look Like?

As marketing technologies gain in complexity, lead generation is becoming increasingly complex. While this complexity can be confusing at times, the opportunities for lead generation have increased exponentially.

Through the use of multiple marketing channels, your brand can now be exposed to an almost limitless audience and this ease of exposure is only increasing. In this article, we spoke to Headley Media to explore what the future of B2B lead generation might look like, to help with your marketing efforts as we enter this new age.

Attention to customer centred efforts

Creating B2B marketing campaigns that focus on the pain points and needs of the prospects you are trying to reach will help you target the right people, at the right time.

Using educational content is a great way to produce customer centric B2B marketing campaigns that resonate with your audience, whilst subtly showcasing your business’ B2B solutions.

You can then use the educational content you create in targeted lead generation campaigns and include a gated form to collect key business details of each prospect.

Customer-centric services lead to better reviews, and in turn to one of the most effective forms of lead generation: referrals. Leads generated through referral frequently convert, and require a fraction of the marketing cost.

Increasingly specific targeting

We have more detailed buyer intent data than ever before and it’s time to start integrating that into marketing efforts. You can gather this data from other sites, but one of the most valuable sources will be from your own website. Using this data to tailor how you market your product to other businesses will have a massive effect on lead generation.

You can also use it to tweak the product you’re selling, ensuring it stays entirely relevant to your target audience.

Aligning marketing with the product

One of the most damaging effects on sales is when the product being marketed doesn’t fully align with the product on offer. This can lead to plenty of leads, but an incredibly low conversion rate. It wastes the time of prospective customers and wastes the time of sales reps. Aligning your marketing efforts with the product being offered leads to more effective lead generation, and all importantly, more consistent lead conversion.

AI chatbots

AI chatbots have recently entered the scene and are only becoming more effective. While their direct utility is currently limited to relatively simple queries, when they are incapable of answering a question, they can forward calls or messages to members of staff.

Making full use of AI assistants and integrating them into your organisation will lead to a higher level of customer satisfaction, especially in those early stages which can often make or break lead generation and conversion.

A focus on mobile optimisation

Mobile searches across the board are overtaking desktop and this applies to B2B as well. A failure to optimise sites to the mobile experience will result in a potentially significant hit to lead generation.

SEO experts have been calling this for some time now, and trends have shown their predictions to be largely accurate. Providing a seamless mobile experience will be key to a complete B2B marketing strategy.