What Can You Expect to Find Inside the BoyleSports Mobile App if You Want to Bet on eSports?

Not all gambling websites are the same, especially if you are interested in eSports. Some top-tier online bookies provide an impressive array of options, but others haven’t realized these sports’ potential, so they focus on more popular ones like cricket and soccer. The good thing is that people can bet on their phones with the Boylesports mobile application and have access to some of the best eSports options in the UK.

BoyleSports is one of the few top-tier bookies that actually allows people to download a mobile application. Unsurprisingly, you can get it on Android and iOS, which is good because almost all eSports bettors use at least one of these OS daily. Speaking of using betting apps, many people will be interested to learn more about BoyleSports and what it has to offer to eSports punters, so let’s dive in.

A problem-free mobile betting experience

The first thing we would like to point out is that those who use the mobile apps of BoyleSports can expect to have a unique mobile betting experience. As one of the most reputable and sought-after iGaming brands, this company provides high-quality products. Hence, they do not have any bugs and let you avail yourself of everything that is available on the desktop platform.

With that said, the steps to get the app on your handheld device might take some time. If you use Android, one of the first things you will notice is that the app is not on Google Play. As a result, you have to go to the company’s site and find the apk file.

The bad news is that installing such a file will require you to change some of your device’s settings. You can do that by going to “Settings”, where you will find an option called “Allow your device to install apps from unknown source” or something similar. After enabling this option, the next step is to download and install the file.

That said, if you want to bet on eSports and have an iOS device, you can get the app on from the App Store. What’s even more impressive is that the application should work on iPads, so you can even use your tablet.

Different kinds of eSports

Once you get the mobile app on your device, the next thing that you have to check out is the available eSports titles. Unfortunately, BoyleSports is not among the operators that offer a separate eSports category. Instead, you have to go to “sports”, and you will find an option called eSports.

One of the important things you should know is that the site may not show you all of the available options right away. Of course, the company will let you punt on the most popular games, such as CSGO and more. Mobile bettors can even find things like NBA2K, a game that is not usually available on other sites.

A wide range of markets and odds that are better than usual

In addition to everything mentioned so far, eSports bettors who want to use the apps or the mobile site of BoyleSports will also have the chance to test a lot of markets. This is good news because most bookies that offer eSports do not provide that many options for them. Fortunately, this is not the case.

Some selections will have more than 10 alternatives, but most of you will probably use the classic Match Winner. Keep in mind that most eSports matches do not have the “X” option because the games are in a Bo1 or Bo3 format. In other words, the teams/players can’t end the match in a draw. Of course, there are some exceptions, especially for MOBAs like Dota 2.

Different tools

The last thing we’d like to include in this review is that mobile clients who use BoyleSports can also find different kinds of betting features. Besides checking previous results, punters who like eSports can find cash out, free live streaming, bet calculators, and more. All of them work on a wide range of devices, and you can even use them after accessing BoyleSports’s mobile site.