What Building Tightness Tests Are And Their Importance During Construction

Air tightness testing, also called air pressure testing, is basically the requirement for new non-domestic and domestic builds. It was introduced along with construction regulations to ascertain high standards of the building’s air tightness.

This helps to avoid future condensation issues, prevent uncomfortable drafts for every occupant, lower running costs, and implement high standards of materials.

Unfortunately, cracks and gaps in builds where the air escapes are not detectable through visual inspections, and that is where air tightness testing comes to play.

So, in other words, pressure or sandarumo bandymai is conducted to identify and measure leakage of air through the entire building.

How It Works

Like akustiniai triukšmo matavimai, buildings under assessment undergo either depressurizing or pressurizing to force air through materials and fabrics.

This is normally achieved by using a method called a blower door fan, where fans capable of maintaining state pressure either draw air in or out through the doorway.

The testing can as well be achieved through the pulse method, which generates instantaneous fluctuation of the internal air pressure in the building.

The flow of air can be divided and measured by envelope areas of a building producing an air tightness score. This is normally below ten in order to comply with construction regulations.

Levels of Air Testing

Typically, three air testing levels have been established from the complexity and size of buildings. These levels include the following:

Level 3 – This is air testing for every LCHR (large and complex, high rise) building, zonal handover, and phased buildings.

Level 2 – It is air testing for complex and simple buildings that are bigger than 4000m2 gross envelope areas. Usually, this doesn’t include LCHR buildings, zonal buildings, and phased handover buildings.

Level 1 – This is air testing for a single dwelling as well as other small non-dwelling of up to 4000m2 gross envelope areas. It is tested with one blower door.

The Importance of Airtightness Tests

Airtightness tests are usually carried out to prevent heat loss since it means less uncontrolled air movement outside and inside of a building. Plus, less heat means that your heating systems will work efficiently, thus, controlling energinis modeliavimas, energy wastage, and heating bills.

It as well contributes a lot to maintaining what is called thermal comfort. Not to mention, it may improve health by preventing substances, which may provoke allergies that are being conducted in the building through air leakage and might lead to better insulation of sound in the structure.

The durability of a building is also improved through air tightness. This is achieved by preventing damage that moisture-laden cold air leakage causes in the envelope area.

Along with property-designed ventilation systems, airtightness can get rid of mold growth and dampness in the building and, at the same time, improve the quality of air indoors.

Final Say!

Physical testing of properties in a building during construction is important to ensure the safety of the entire project. It as well helps construction firms to comply with regulations, ascertain building quality, improve project efficiency, and prevent or predict construction issues.