What Are the Questions You Should Ask Your Web Design Agency

Introductions

Choosing the right Dubai web designing company is the most critical decision you have to take as a business owner. Website is the first impression, the first pitch to your potential customers. It is the place where everyone can see all the information about your business and connect with you. A website is a place that allows potential customers to know everything that a business has to offer them.

List of Questions to Ask

What are the other services that you offer, apart from web design?

You should look for a web design agency that provides you with more value than just creating a visually appealing website. You should hire a web agency that can help you generate quality leads, convert visitors to customers and make the UX/UI friendly for visitors to navigate through. You need to look for a web agency that also provides digital marketing services such as social media management, blog writing and so on as it helps to boost the search engine rankings.

How much time will it take to complete the website for my business?

The answer to this question depends on both, the business and the agency. Business owners or employees need to provide the content on time so that web agencies can implement it quickly. Time is taken in design approvals, text and image placement, features and so on all factors in while completing a website.

Do you provide stock images for the website?

Decide whether you as the business will provide relevant images that need to go on the website, or the digital marketing company will need to help you out with it. A website needs to have a fine balance of stock images as well as photos of the team, logos, partner logos, and other relevant images will need to be provided by the enterprise themselves. But on certain pages, stock images may be required. You will need to check with the agency in regard to stock images and if in case there are any additional charges for it.

What do you do to increase conversions from the website itself?

A web design agency also needs to provide solutions to your business for generating more leads and conversions effectively. SEO strategy plays a key role in improving the search engine ranking of your website. Apart from that, an on-point conversion strategy is also important. Things like website pop-ups, dedicated landing pages, CTA banners on the website can help improve to convert visitors to purchasing customers.

Do you follow SEO best practices while creating the website?

If the web designing company follows the best practices of SEO, you are bound to optimize the website for search engines and increase its visibility from the get-go. Once the groundwork is built for SEO while creating the website, you can apply an advanced keyword research strategy and start building backlinks for your website.

Check with your website agency as to what kind of SEO practices they use. If they are using any black-hat SEO practices, your website may get into serious trouble by search engine platforms like Google.

Do you keep the mobile design in mind while developing websites?

By having a Mobile-friendly design, your business can attract a large number of users. Since most browse websites on mobile nowadays, it is important that the UX/UI of the website is easy to use on mobile or a tablet device as well. Accessibility and ease of navigating the website are important factors to consider while designing the website for mobile.

Do you create websites from scratch or use website templates?

Depending on your requirements and the features you need on your website, you can either opt for a custom website or a website which has certain templates. A web agency may charge differently for both these websites, as custom websites are more expensive in nature. Template-based websites take less time to be created and hence, costs lesser than a custom website.

Do you have a past work to show in a similar industry as ours?

You can check with your agency if they have ever created a website that is similar to the industry you are in. This will give you an idea of how your website may come out post-development. In case they have not made a website for the industry that you are in, you can ask for their portfolio and check other websites that they have created.

What is the cost of creating a website?

It is now, more than ever, easy and affordable to create a website. As soon as your business is launched, a website is a must-have. But how much does it really cost to build a website? This totally depends on what kind of website you require. You pay for what you need, and that mantra applies when one talks about the cost associated with website creation.

Conclusion

These are some of the most common and recurring questions that are put forward to us. If you would like to know more about the business, get in touch with our webdesign agency Dubai and they will provide the right advice.