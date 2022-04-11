Playing at the casino is a form of gambling, and gambling is incalculable. Whether you win or lose, depends on the odds. But there´s an indicator that tells you what the odds are and how likely it is for you to receive parts of your deposits back. The indicator in question is the so-called slot payout.

Slot payouts are individual percentages for each single slot game. They tell you how much of your paid-up capital may come back to you as winnings over time. The higher the slot payout, the better for you.

What Are Slot Payout Percentages?

Slot payout percentages are very strong indicators for players, who´d like to know how fair a certain slot game is. If a slot has a slot payout percentage of 95%, it means that, if you invest £100, your average payout from the slot is £94. Do keep in mind, though, that the given percentage is not a guarantee, but merely a statistical average.

There might be players, who invest £100 and receive the full £100 back – or more. But there can also be players, who invest £100 and only win £50 in the long run. So, why would you even bother to look at the slot payout percentage?

A high payout percentage tells you that the slot does distribute certain winnings to its players. If you stick with slots with a high payout percentage, your chances of winning are a lot higher than when paying low-payout slots. Also, the risk of losing your entire deposit is lower, because you know that the average player does receive a major part of their deposit back. Most good games come with a payout percentage of between 85% and 99%. That means that almost your entire deposit may come back to you in the form of winnings – on average, of course.

How to Find the Payout Percentage on Slots Machines

Software developers usually give you elaborate technical information on their slots.

In order to get the full range of reliable information, it’s best to choose slots that have been produced by licensed manufacturers. Many good online casinos repost that information on their website, and you´re able to read it when opening the slot information.

Don´t worry, if you cannot find any information about the payout percentage there. You can still look up the slot on the manufacturer’s website, where you should definitely be able to find the exact payout percentage. The online casino review of “videoslots casino” is another great source of information on slots with a high payout percentage.

Online Slots

Online casinos usually offer a higher payout percentage than land-based casinos and are normally straightforward about that in terms of marketing. After all, a good payout percentage is a great benefit for the players and convinces them to give it a try. In order to really benefit from a high payout percentage, make sure to play in a legit online casino, though.

Fraud is standard in bad casinos, which usually don’t even have a license. In order to find a good online casino, read reviews and check whether all important criteria for legit casinos are met. Only then can you be sure that a listed payout percentage is real and not just false advertising.

Slot Machines in Land-Based Casinos

Slot machines in land-based casinos have a payout percentage, too, of course. But as mentioned before, it’s normally a little bit lower than it would be at an online casino. Still, there are many great slot machines that have a great payout. With land-based casinos, it can be trickier to find out about it, though. Reading reviews can be a great way to get information.

If you cannot find anything, note that your location can be somewhat of an indicator: Casinos within the US must have a certain minimum payout. Even though the exact height depends on the state, it’s usually 80% or higher.

What Is Return-to-Player (RTP)?

The RTP is another percentage that gives you information about how much a slot machine pays out. The slot payout percentage is more specific when it comes to the single player: a percentage of 94% tells you that you might receive 94% of your deposit back in the run of one year. The RTP however is based on the entire pool of players.

An RTP of 94% tells you that for every £100 that the players of a certain slot deposit, £94 come back in form of winnings – to the entire player community, not necessarily to you. Even though a high RTP is a good sign, it will tell you less about your individual chances and risks than the payout percentage.

What Does Variance Mean in Slots?

Variance is another word for volatility and payout frequency. It tells you how often a certain slot pays out winnings or jackpots. Low variance slots usually pay out often, but the jackpots are fairly small. Medium variance slots pay out on a regular basis. The payout can go from small token wins to larger amounts. High variance payouts don´t pay out often, but when they do, players can expect huge jackpots.

What Is a Loose Slot Machine?

When it comes to slots, there are loose and tight ones. Loose slot machines usually have a high RTP and a high variance. Tight slot machines don’t pay out often – most of the time, their RTP is rather low, too. As a player seeking winnings, you should be on the lookout for loose slots, as those offer you the best chances.

The hit frequency is another good indicator of how good your chances are: The higher the percentage, the higher the chances to receive a payout with each spin.

How to Find Loose Slot Machines

As online casinos usually offer slots of a higher payout percentage, RTP and variance, most online slots are loose. Many online casinos advertise their loose slots or have them in the top games area so as to get new customers to play. Reading reviews can be another good way of finding the best loose slots on the internet.

Best Payout Slot Machines

If you´re looking for slots with the highest payout percentage, make sure to try the following ones: Mega Joker by NetEnt comes with an RTP of incredible 99% and with a high variance. Even though Gladiator by Playtech only has an RTP of 91%, it’s considered one of the best games. Why? Because the jackpot normally reaches $2 million. Other great payout slots are Mega Moolah by Microgaming, White Rabbit Megaways by Big Time Gaming and Blood Suckers by NetEnt.