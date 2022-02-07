What are the Different Types of Managed IT Services?

IT services are needed in every business. There has been a shift away from having these services available on house and there has been a rise in managed IT services. Managed IT services refers to outsourcing IT functions which can include technical assistance and security. These services are provided to a business on a contractual basis and the provider generally provides 24-hour technical support to the business. The service provider can offer many services to your business including monitoring IT, maintaining security and general maintenance. There are many London IT support businesses that can take over the need for an entire IT team, saving your business money and resources. Here we’ll take a look at the different types of managed services that are available.

Support services

All businesses require general IT support for their daily operations. Managed IT support services will give your employees access to assistance whenever they need it. This can be as simple as troubleshooting issues, or having the managed service assist with more complicated issues remotely. They can also assist with issues like out of date software and bugs in the system.

Security services

There are managed IT services that are specifically dedicated to providing and managing security services to other businesses. There are many IT managed services London businesses need including malware protection, security updates and antivirus, which can all be updated and maintained remotely. Maintaining a secure business is of the utmost importance for both the business and its customers and hiring a managed security service will ensure that it is secure. Some services that are offered include:

Maintenance and software – The service provider will ensure that your company’s software is up to date. Having the latest software ensures that the latest security patches are in place making it more difficult for hackers to get in.

Anti-malware software – Anti-malware software keeps your network safe from cyber-attacks. It continuously scans your networks and hardware to prevent any security threats from attacking you and putting your customers’ data at risk.

Networks and infrastructure

Managed networks are the go to for affordable and secure networking that is generally done using a VPN. This can save businesses a large amount of money because it removes the need of an expensive data center. This has become an even greater need since many businesses have adapted to a remote working environment and no longer have to make use of office space. Remote working has also created a greater need for a strong network and remote computing. Businesses that have adapted to the remote setting have been able to save large amounts and removing the need for a data center has only added to that.

Communication services

There are managed communication services that can help you to combine video and voice services on one network. Some services even offer a contact center that offers a wide range of communication services including instant messaging, email, voice calling and chat services to interact with customers. To manage all of these in one place the service providers make use of IP call routing. The three main communication forms that IT call routing is used for are video, voice and data. IP routing makes video calls simple and secure. It allows employees from all over the world. With voice, it allows a large number of people to join in on the call and it also has the benefit of allowing people from all over the world to join. The data aspect allows you and your employees to operate on a secure network. This network can generally be accessed from any location and it will be secure.

Cloud services

Most managed service providers make use of cloud computing to manage their clients systems. This allows them to make use of databases and tools that operate entirely on the cloud. Each service provider will create a set of operations that are unique to each client. This can be customized according to the size of the company as well as their needs. Hiring a managed service provider and making use of cloud systems will allow you to focus on the most important parts of your business. This will allow you to have peace of mind that all your IT needs are taken care of.