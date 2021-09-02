What are The Differences Between Symfony and Laravel?

When it comes to projects that need scripting to enhance the functionality of servers (typically via PHP), there’s certainly a range of software and frameworks that can assist with a myriad of coding tasks. Things like creating engaging, powerful content, collecting form data, or even something a little more advanced like sending and receiving cookies can all be made easier with the right tools.

What this means for you is that your choice could spell the difference between a structured web application that can be maintained with just a few clicks and an inoperable one that won’t provide exactly what users have been looking for.

There are some great choices out there for frameworks that take coding to the next level, with two excellent examples being Symfony and Laravel. Hoping to find out more about these and how they could help you? Don’t worry, we’ll take a look into all the info you need on Symfony Vs Laravel right now.

Symfony

Technically Symfony 2, this software was released in 2011 and has been a popular choice ever since. Not to be mistaken with Symfony 1 (the earlier incarnation of the software), this open-source framework was developed to be used for large and complex projects.

With the use of decoupled components, you can not only replace segments, but also take ones out of the framework to use in other programs. The constituent parts found in Symfony have already garnered a great reputation and have been used in several notable projects.

Laravel

Where Symfony is designed for bigger-scale or more intricate needs, Laravel was created with a completely different purpose in mind. As many users would agree, some of the key features of this framework are that it’s intuitive, easy to learn and read, and provides users with significant speed.

Like Symfony, this framework is decoupled into different components, all of which are managed with Composer – and Laravel 4 is the most current version available.

Similarities between the two

There’s a lot to love and even many similar and shared features between the two, like their fast and simple installation or their multiplatform design. From the outside, they can seem almost identical; despite the fact that they were created to serve different purposes.

One of the main reasons why they share so many features is because Laravel is developed using Symfony components. With elements of its frame and coding segments as a base it’s plain to see why Laravel is so similar, but it’s the characteristics developed for purpose that truly make these two distinct.

Some of the most notable features of Symfony that set it apart from Laravel is how different decisions during design and development were influenced by the concept of a framework built for large-scale projects.

Likewise, while Laravel may be built from Symfony, it offers an entirely different experience, and many would consider it to be the more popular of the two.

Symfony Vs Laravel – Which one is best?

Overall, it’s hard to pick which should be deemed as best, due to their distinct purposes, so your needs for the software should play a large role in your decision. If you’re looking for something that can easily handle a complex, long-term project, it goes without saying that you’re probably better off using Symfony. Likewise, those who would prefer a swift, simple and intuitive system instead may be more interested in Laravel.