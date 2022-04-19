Planning an overseas trip takes careful consideration of numerous factors. Chief among those is money and the use of funds. Therefore, it is imperative to keep careful track of what you spend throughout your trip. Moreover, you must be savvy in accessing your spending money, if only to avoid compromising your finances.

Unfortunately, many travellers find financial discussions boring or confusing because of the need to take note of and always keep track of numerous moving parts. For example, you have to decide what payment method you will use. So, it would help if you determined whether you will pay using a credit card, cash, travel money card or other means. In addition, you must also consider the use of local currency versus Australian Dollars, which leads to the question of sourcing either and the effect of exchange rates. Finally, add to that the need to notify your bank of your travel, and it is no wonder talk of money before travelling may feel overwhelming at some point.

However, making payments while abroad doesn’t have to be complicated. There are numerous ways you can access money during your trip. So, what are the best payment methods when travelling internationally?

Cash

There is a famous saying: cash is king. This sentiment is particularly true when travelling to some countries where paying by card is often difficult. Hence, before embarking on your trip, it is best to exchange a few Australian Dollars for the local currency at your destination.

Pro tip: avoid changing your money at the airport as it is where you are likely to get the poorest exchange rates.

On the other hand, travelling with cash also raises some concerns. Therefore, please note:

First- Be smart while carrying your cash while travelling- both at home and in foreign countries.

Second- If you are out and about, it is good to leave some of your cash in a safe at your hotel. Alternatively, you can purchase a money belt or special bag to keep your money close to your body.

Third- Regardless of the superiority of cash, the pandemic forced a lot of change, mainly where many places had to switch to cashless payment systems. Therefore, it is best to remain prepared by having a digital payment method like a credit card.

Credit Cards

Travelling to countries that widely accept digital payment options simplifies the travel process. This boon allows you to use a credit card during your trip. However, in most cases, using a credit card overseas will result in your incurring foreign transaction fees. So, unless your card company explicitly states that your card has no such fees, it is better to opt for a feeless prepaid travel card or cash.

The primary advantage of using a credit card while travelling is the chance to accumulate precious points and air miles. Conversely, if you are a savvy traveller, you can even use the points you earn to cover some of your travel costs.

Prepaid Travel Cards

Prepaid travel cards are a safer alternative to debit cards. In fact, numerous cards specified for travel don’t impose foreign ATM withdrawal, currency conversion or foreign transaction charges- a significant difference from regular bank cards.

Prepaid travel cards act as a modern version of traveller’s cheques. They allow you to put in a specific amount of money and lock in a particular exchange rate. As a result, you don’t have to worry about your bank account being compromised should you misplace your card.

Before you set out to begin your travels, make sure to double-check which payment methods are most appropriate for your destination. It will help keep your trip enjoyable.