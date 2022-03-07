What are the benefits of the Flipabit App Builder?

If you want to learn how to create apps or are looking for a way to make money relatively easily and quickly, Flipabit might be the right program for you. It is a code-free app builder, so you can easily use it even without programming skills. The results can be published in a minute on popular online stores like Google Play or the App Store. Separately, we should note that the created applications will belong to you first of all, so the money from the added advertising will go first of all to you.

Advantages and characteristics of the program

Flipabit has a number of features that make it a great buy for both novice users and professional programmers. In particular:

The program has a very simple, intuitive interface. It is easy to understand even for a beginner, but if a customer has a problem, he can address it to the experts by opening the “Experts” tab. Flipabit offers a large number of templates from which almost any application can be created. It does not matter if you want to make a game or create a program to buy products – Flipabit has everything you need. In addition, customers can connect to Figma to take advantage of models created by other users or try to create an application from scratch. The resulting programs can be run on any electronic device, from laptops to Android phones. This also makes Flipabit easy to use for beginners. The user can take advantage of all the program’s features even without an Internet connection.

Separately, it should be noted that Flipabit can be downloaded from the official website for free.

How to create applications in Flipabit?

After downloading the program, the user can immediately start creating a model. Choosing templates or starting the construction from scratch, the client can add different animations, actions and data at his own discretion. If you have programming skills, you can use javascript to give your product additional features. Subsequently, your program or game can be edited, for example by adding an online shopping system.