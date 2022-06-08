What Are Some Of The Changes Impacting Business Transport?

Over the years there have been many factors which have impacted the development, growth, and change of many business industries. Whether running a fleet of delivery lorries for ecommerce or operating agricultural vehicles for food production, the rising cost of fuel in recent months has had an impact on business transport across the country.

Along with hiring difficulties, the increase in automation, and more, there have been many factors in recent years which have directly impacted the effectiveness of business operations, both positively and negatively. So, what other changes have impacted business transport, and what future trends are going to steer its direction?

Many businesses are struggling to cope with chronic staff shortages

The above trend is set to continue – despite the rising cost of living – which will inevitably add extra strain to recruitment. Late last year, the United Kingdom experienced a transport crisis with a huge shortage of lorry drivers available for work. Reported by the BBC, estimates from a survey from the Road Haulage Association (RHA) showed that the UK had 100,000 too few qualified HGV drivers.

This is not just an issue affecting road haulage either as the rail network has also experienced chaos due to driver shortages, with a ripple effect on rail freight services. The same staffing issues apply to bus and coach companies too. The Government, Road Haulage Association (RHA) and business transport sector, in general, all need to work together to recruit new drivers and fast-track them through qualifications as seamlessly – and safely – as possible.

The rising demand for fast & efficient deliveries

The first thing to mention has to be the phenomenal rise of eCommerce, supply chain innovation and massive logistics hubs. It is creating a huge upturn in the number of vehicles on roads. Including a surge in last-mile delivery services, as online retailers keep pace with demand for home delivery and click and collect. There is even talk of the UK running out of available warehouse space within months, as consumer demand and production outstrip the structures used for storage and distribution.

More reliance on technology & automation to streamline work processes

Companies have a far greater ability to track and manage shipments and optimise their vehicles, using specialist software. This has enabled business transport companies to find important fuel savings and keep drivers safer and more productive. As well as managing transport admin services in a more integrated way. Automated equipment used to pick and pack, then load LGVs and HGVs has also increased safety standards and turn-around times in loading bays.

The move towards sustainable fuel alternatives

Not all companies which rely on their efficient businesses transport solutions can afford a wholesale switch to eco-friendly vehicles overnight. However, many are grasping opportunities to make smaller, more incremental changes to achieve greater sustainability, as well as to manage rising fuel costs. This includes switching to biofuels, for example. A process that is easier and more cost-effective than some companies fully appreciate.

Swapping to biofuel alternatives, such as HVO fuel, can help companies to reduce costs and start the process of ‘going green’ with their business. For companies looking for sustainable fuel alternatives in 2022, swapping to HVO fuel may be a beneficial strategy that can be implemented relatively easily, with minimum disruption to fuel storage or fleet upgrade requirements.

The gradual introduction of autonomous & electric vehicles for business transport

Advancing technology is already changing the transportation sector’s operations and productivity, but clearly, more substantial shifts are imminent. Work to launch autonomous delivery vehicles is gathering speed, and of course, there is a massive push to introduce more electric vehicles. This is all part of the UK Government’s ambitious plan to achieve a 78% cut in carbon emissions by 2035. By 2050, the aim is Net-Zero.