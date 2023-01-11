What are Some Alternative Investment Strategies for 2023?

Regardless of your risk tolerance, time horizon, or net worth – it’s always good to diversify a portfolio with the help of alternative investment strategies. In the face of rising inflation, a looming global recession, and a raging pandemic, alternative investments have become even more lucrative today for investors of all types and sizes. The importance of alternative investment strategies has been proven conclusively by both, economists and large financial institutions noted for their investment strategies.

As such, why should you be left behind? Here are some ways to capitalize on the growing trend of capitalizing on alternative investment strategies in 2023 and possibly beyond.

Popular alternative investments include commodities, hedge funds, and futures trading. But what lies beyond? These are very nuanced and already populated. For example, the right investment approach is crucial in getting the most out of the commodities market. It often requires months of research, planning, paper trading, and analysis of past patterns to successfully trade commodities. And more people fail in commodities trading than succeed.

Let’s look at what lies beyond. More specifically – a few financial tools you can leverage to better capitalize on alternative investment strategies.

How reliable are private credit and private equity?

The advantage of investing in private credit funds is that they offer a relatively low risk and high profit potential, as well as having access to more experienced managers than their peers. The disadvantage is that they don’t have as much liquidity, meaning that you may not be able to sell your investment at the time of need.

The advantage of investing in private equity funds is that they have access to experienced managers and have lower risk than their peers. The disadvantage is that they require large amounts of capital, which means there’s less scope for growth opportunities than with other investment types.

You can also invest in these through hedge funds.

Private equity funds

Private equity refers to investing in companies that already exist and want to grow their business. Private equity firms invest in these companies and offer them money, along with advice on how they should grow their businesses.

The best thing about hedge funds is that they offer investors the opportunity to take part in a different way of investing. Hedge funds are typically used by large institutions and wealthy individuals looking for long-term investment returns.

Hedge fund managers use a variety of strategies and techniques to maximize returns for their clients willing to get into the game of private equity. They typically employ a variety of financial instruments, including stocks, bonds, commodities (e.g., gold), currencies (e.g., the U.S. dollar), and others like real estate or private equity (PE).

Hedge funds do not guarantee high returns or low risk because they are not regulated like mutual funds (mutual funds are regulated by the SEC). Although hedge funds may be more expensive than other types of investments, they provide diversification benefits through their investments in multiple assets rather than just one type of asset like stocks would do alone.

Private credit

Private credit refers to loans from a non-bank institution, which are usually given out by individuals or companies. Private credit is a high-risk investment, but it has a high return if done right. It can be used for anything from starting up a new business to buying real estate.

It is a type of debt that is unsecured and non-marketable. This means that it is not backed by assets or collateral and cannot be traded in a secondary market. Private debt includes personal and business loans, mortgages, student loans, auto loans, and credit card debt.

What about public credit?

Public credit refers to debt issued by governments (federal, state, or local). Public credit includes bonds and treasury bills issued by governments to raise money for public projects or services such as schools, bridges, and parks.

This type of debt is backed by the government’s ability to pay back investors with tax revenues or other funds generated from taxes collected from taxpayers who own these bonds. These types of bonds are typically rated AAA (high quality) by rating agencies such as Moody’s Investors Service Inc., Standard & Poor’s Corp., Fitch Ratings Inc., DBRS Ltd., etc.

Public credit is a good line of investment returns for many but your mileage may vary.

Energy & carbon: A new horizon worth discovering

You can also invest in new alternative assets that are not well-known. But it’s important to stick to reliable partners for this who have a good track record, as these methods are uncharted territory for most.

Capitalizing on uncorrelated opportunities in sectors such as wholesale electricity markets, trading carbon credits (instruments used by polluting companies to operate carbon-producing processes, which they can save and trade externally), and natural gas commodities can be a reliable way to make good profits.

e360Power is a reliable alternative investment firm that you can use for this. They have a spotless 12+ years track record with 4,325% net returns. They specialize in natural gas, emissions, power, and commodities.

Wrapping up

It’s best to utilize novel risk management tools regardless of which strategy you go for. Do extensive research into the backgrounds of any potential investment firms before you make up your mind.

Whether you choose from the conventional ones such as hedge funds, futures, or commodities – or go the extra mile and start investing in energy, carbon credits, private equity, or private credit; alternative investment strategies should be an important part of your portfolio if you wish to absorb nasty economic shocks and recessions.