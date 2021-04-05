What Are Solar Panels?

As the world’s resources continue to dry up, there’s been more emphasis on using renewable energy sources to power everyday items and applications that we take for granted. You may have heard a lot in recent years about solar panels and the benefits they offer. But, perhaps you’re not entirely sure what they are, and how they work?

Solar panels, also known as ‘PV panels,’ capture solar energy from the sun’s rays; which are composed of particles of energy called photons. They then convert this solar energy into electricity. We can use electricity to power all sorts of things, like generators, homes and even cars.

Read below to find out exactly how this process works, and what benefits they offer to you and the planet.

How do solar panels work?

Solar panels work through a process called the Photovoltaic Effect.

Every solar panel that is installed is made up of several individual solar cells, each of which is composed of layers of silicon, phosphorus (which provides the negative charge), and boron (which provides the positive charge). These cells work to absorb the photons from the sun’s light to create an electric current.

The energy generated from the photons hitting the solar panel allows electrons to be knocked out of their atomic orbits. These electrons are then released into the electric field generated by the solar cells which then pull these free electrons into a directional current, thus generating electricity.

How do they benefit you?

Solar panels are a great investment for those looking to go off-grid. Living off-grid means living in a location that is not serviced by the main electric utility grid. Having your own solar electric system is likely to be less expensive in the long run and can provide power for upwards of three decades as long as it is properly maintained.

If you want to get solar panels installed on your home, but still remain connected to the grid, then there’s still a massive benefit for you. Once you’ve paid for the solar panel system’s initial installation costs, the electricity produced across the system’s lifespan is completely free! Solar panels, like the ones from kassel.com, are producing too much energy, then you can even sell that excess power to your electric utility company at a premium cost!

Not only are you helping to reduce the amount of CO2 emissions you produce, but you’re also saving yourself money in the long run!

How do they benefit the planet?

Of course, another major bonus of having solar panels installed is the benefits it has on the environment. The global climate crisis has proven that it is more important than ever to change the ways we currently source and use electricity. We need to reduce the pressure on our atmosphere from the emission of greenhouse gases.

Using clean, renewable energy sources, like solar power, are helping us combat climate change. For the average home, solar panels are a great way to help tackle greenhouse gasses. They have no moving parts and require very little maintenance. They are also ruggedly built and can last for decades when properly maintained.