What Are Luvmehair U-part Wigs

One of the wig types that is underrated in the market today is the u-part wig. Although many people do not know about it, it is one of the best wigs out there. This is because it blends naturally with your hair. If you are just hearing about a u-part wig for the first time, this article is for you. Because in this piece, we will share with you all you need to know about u-part wigs.

1. WHAT IS A U-PART WIG?

A “U-part” wig is one in which hair bundles are sewn in a u-shaped pattern to a wig cap. This wig is also known as ¾ wig because the hair bundle covers about three-quarters of the wig cap. The front part of the u-part wig has an opening where you can pull your natural hair to give you a natural look. The u-part on the u-part wig can either be on both sides or at the center of the wig. This hairpiece has an adjustable strap that secures the wig properly to the head.

2. HOW TO CARE FOR U-PART WIGS

U part wig can be on the expensive side. So, to enjoy the value of money spent, you should care for it properly. Below are some care tips for u-part wigs:

Wash and condition

Your human hair unit needs the same care as your natural hair. So, when your u-part wig gets dirty, make sure you wash it with the right shampoo. Besides, you should ensure you condition it properly to keep your unit moisturized.

Handle with care

Another essential care tip for a u-part wig is that you should handle it with care. The u-part of the wig is sewn with lace mesh, and this mesh is quite soft and delicate. Hence, any form of pulling can tear the mesh. Therefore, you should avoid rough handling of the wig while washing or styling it.

Brush with the right tool.

When you want to brush your u-part wig to remove knots or tangles, always use a wide-tooth comb. This will not only detangle your unit but also keep it looking smooth.

Avoid heat-styling tools.

Another care tip is that you should avoid frequent use of heat-styling tools. When you wash your unit, make sure you only air-dry it away from sunlight. This way, you protect your u-part wig from heat damage.

Invest in quality heat protectants.

You should also ensure that you invest in high-quality heat protectants. Because you will pull your natural hair through the u-part of the wig, you will need a flat iron to blend your material hair into the wig. Therefore, to protect your natural hair from heat damage, make sure you use a high-quality heat protectant.

3. WHY CHOOSE U-PART WIGS?

Gives you a natural look

With the u-part wig, you will be able to leave out some parts of your natural hair. This will help conceal the wig properly, thus making it look as if you are not wearing any wigs. Hence, you can wear this hairpiece if you are looking for a wig that blends seamlessly with your hair.

Offers styling versatility

Another reason you should choose a u-part wig is that it offers styling versatility. This is because you will leave out your natural hair at the front; thus, you can create any style you want. Besides, you can style your edges to give you a more natural look.

Easy to maintain

U part wigs are quite easy to maintain. You do not need to invest in many products to maintain this hairpiece. Check out the care tips in the section above to learn how to take care of your unit so it can last longer.

Safe for those with sensitive scalp

Another pro of the u-part wig is that it is safe for those with sensitive scalps. Some people’s scalps react harshly to the chemicals present in glue. And since you do not need adhesive to install this wig, it is safe for those whose scalps react to glue.

4. WHY LUVMEHAIR?

If you want a high-quality u-part wig that will last a long time, then you should shop for your u-part wig at Luvmehair. At Luvmehair, there is a wide variety of u-part wigs available in different lengths, textures, and colors. Besides, there are various styles of u-part wigs available such as wigs with bangs. On the other hand, we have various hair bundles in different colors and textures that you can buy to make your wig. The best thing about shopping at Luvmehair is that you will get your products alongside some gifts.

5. TO SUM UP

In summary, u-part wigs are what you should go for if you are looking for a wig that will give you a natural look without damage to your natural hairline. If you handle your wig with care, it can actually last a long time. We recommend you get your u-part wigs at Luvmehair to get high-quality units.

[su-divider]