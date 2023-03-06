What Are Electric Bikes’ Commuter Benefits?

eBikes’ electric assist lets riders stay active during their commute and calm when they arrive. As you arrive at your destination, the motor and battery will cool down, so you won’t look like you rode to work.

Electric bikes allow commuters to travel farther and faster than regular bikes, making commuting more feasible. If you’re comfortable riding a bike for 5 miles, you can easily ride 10-15 miles with less energy.

Many eBikes offer Throttle-Only operation in addition to Pedal Assistance, allowing the rider to press the throttle and let the bike do the work.

Besides the obvious health benefits, step through ebike commuting has parking and long-term cost advantages over public transportation or vehicle ownership and maintenance.

Commuter Bike Frame Style/Riding Position

Folding or Full-Frame Bike?

Choosing a folding or full-size bike depends on your commute. Folding bikes are allowed on many municipal public transit systems during peak hours. If you need to ride a train, take a few stops, and then ride the rest of your journey, this is important to consider. With a folder, you can drive most of the way, park, and ride the rest of your commute on a bike, which can be a massive benefit if parking is complex or expensive.

Full-size bikes with larger wheels are a good option for those without or wanting a folding bike. Due to their geometry and design, full-size bikes are easier to ride and balance.

The best commuter electric bikes have the following:

Throttle

Throttles are great for commuters because you can take a break going up that steep hill or use the throttle for the last mile to catch your breath and not arrive sweaty and disheveled.

PEDAL ASSIST

Pedal Assist is excellent on any eBike, but commuters can use it to get some light cardio and adjust the amount of assistance.

carbon belt drive

The Gates Belt Drive system is the most reliable drivetrain for ebikes for commuting because it eliminates the chain and derailleur. It also prevents gear grease.

Automatic Shifting

Automatic shifting improves eBike reliability since it requires no adjustment or fine-tuning. Electronics is reliable, precise, and smooth.

Tires

Commuters need puncture resistance for travel time and convenience. The best eBikes have tires designed for higher speeds and wear and tear to avoid flats.

How far can you commute on an e-bike?

An electric bicycle can easily handle the average rider’s daily 5-10 mile commute. Advanced riders can commute up to 50 miles daily, and we’ve seen riders commute 100 miles daily!

The battery charges for how long?

Bringing a charger or multiple chargers when commuting is recommended because electric bicycle batteries take 4-6 hours to charge fully. It’s lighter and cheaper than buying a second battery. You can charge the bike’s battery inside during the day since it usually comes off.

Electric commuter bikes go how fast?

The classification and motor power of an eBike determine its top speed. Class 1 and Class 2 eBikes are federally limited to 20mph, while Class 3 eBikes are limited to 28mph. Most 250-500W eBikes top out at 20mph naturally, while 750W bikes can go 25Mph+ depending on class and settings.

Electric commuter bikes weigh how much?

eBikes are heavier than regular bikes, weighing 50-60 lbs. Since the battery and motor add weight, lighter eBikes have less power and range than regular bikes. For commuting, weigh the pros and cons of more lightweight and less powerful eBikes versus heavier ones with more power and capacity. A lighter bike is best if you need to carry the bike upstairs for a short commute. A more severe and more powerful eBike is better if you have a long haul and need to move heavy items or want to pedal less.

Can you ride an e-bike in the rain?

Weather is another consideration when biking to work. Especially on your way to work, carrying rain gear is a good idea. Getting caught in the rain on an eBike isn’t a problem because the bike is sealed.

Things to consider when commuting on an electric bike

Plan your route:

Ensure your route is safe and efficient with enough shoulder to ride safely. Safety gear

Lights and reflective gear are always welcome in a commuter’s gear.

Bags:

Pannier bags are a great alternative to backpacks, which can be hot and uncomfortable. A front rack and pannier bags may help if you need more payload.

Tools:

Always bring essential tools for on-the-road repairs and adjustments. Tire levers, a patch kit, a small pump, and a folding mechanism will help you make brake adjustments and flat repairs on the road. For extra security, carry an external phone battery.

Security:

A heavy-duty lock is essential if you leave your bike outside all day. The best lightweight U-Locks secure your saddle, seat post, and front wheel, but you should also ensure your wheels and components. Special hardware kits that replace factory hardware with keyed nuts and bolts so only the rider can remove or adjust them can address these security needs. A heavy chain lock is the cheapest way to provide adequate security, but it’s more severe than lighter security options. Most eBikes have a built-in lock, but bringing your battery inside is best.

Cargo capacity:

Trailers for regular and eBikes are available in addition to Racks and Pannier Bags. Seatpost-mounted trailers can’t be used with a rear rack and pannier setup, but most trailers attach to the rear axle. The trailer hitch may need to be modified to install an eBike with a Hub Motor in the rear. Trailers are easy to attach and detach from bikes.

Maintaining Commuting Bikes

Cleaning your bike is the first step to bike maintenance because grease attracts dirt and wears out components. Mixing a small amount of dish detergent with water in a spray bottle is a great DIY option, and there are many bike cleaning products. Chain and mechanical disc brake bikes require more maintenance than Belt Drive and hydraulic disc brake models but no more than a regular bicycle. A yearly professional tune-up at your local bicycle shop is recommended, in addition to regular adjustments, cleanings, and maintenance.

Are e-bikes good for commuting?

EBikes are a great alternative to traditional bicycles, public transportation, and cars if you want a healthy, eco-friendly way to get to work. You can often combine any of the above transportation methods with an electric bike to maximize efficiency and reduce commute times.