What Are Common Cryptocurrency Scams? (2021)

As soon as a trader or user is involved in the cryptocurrency digital monetary system, or wants to trade cryptocurrencies, it is important for them to properly identify the risks involved in trading cryptocurrencies. We are not talking about volatility in the market. Scams can be everywhere online, as you also know that cryptocurrency exchanges also work online, so you have no doubts that there is no scam in it.

As the businessmen or users think of doing various start-ups, then they have to invest first, after that they get profit. Similarly, it is considered to invest in the exchange platform first. When any traders look for start-ups in cryptocurrency companies, the first thing to look for is blockchain-powered ones. This means tracking detailed transaction data, as well as finding out their concrete business plans, capable of solving real problems. Before getting into the exciting future of cryptocurrency, let’s take a look at ways to avoid scams that accompany it, which are as follows:

1. Fake Mobile Apps

A common way to avoid common cryptocurrency scams is for scammers, cryptocurrency investors or users to use Google Play, which you can download through the App Store. There are some fake apps available in this which cheat you. While it turns out that stakeholders who often find fake apps can quickly find or remove them, that doesn’t mean it’s possible to do so. Thousands, millions of people have already downloaded the fake cryptocurrency app via Bitcoin News reports. For users using Android phones, this can be a big risk, as every investor needs to be fully aware of it.

2. Scamming Email

Here you have to note that you may have received the email from a legitimate cryptocurrency company. That’s why you need to be careful. You should know that the logo and branding should be the same. You can also verify whether the email address is legitimately associated with the company, which is very important for you to do. If you have information or doubts about any email, you can inquire with any other person working there. You have to be aware that scammers have often been touted as a way to steal substantial money through fake initial coins and ICOs.

All users should take the time to go through and understand all the details, as it can be difficult to avoid the hoax of some fake websites and emails. There are a few important things you need to know for traders before investing in cryptocurrency and to keep yourself safe.

3. Tweets and other Social Media Updates

If you are one of the celebrities on social media or you are following those official celebrities, then you cannot say that you are only following fraudulent accounts. Applied to cryptocurrencies, as well as impersonation and malicious bots there is a widespread spread. If you want to make you anonymous, do not trust the offers like Facebook and Twitter, then it will be good.

4. Fraudulent Website

If you are following some solid tips given by an expert trader or user, but even after that you become a victim of visiting a fake website. If the URL doesn’t have a small lock icon indicating security, you need to think twice. You have to keep in mind that if the site you are visiting, and you find it similar to the site, you may also direct yourself to another platform for payment. To avoid all this, you have to type the exact URL carefully in your browser. In the end you have to double check it, so be careful.