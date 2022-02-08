What are Cabinet Handles with Length of 160 mm Designed for?

This kind of cabinet brackets will be perfect in any place you want. They can be an ideal furniture accessory for any type of cabinet. They can be a part of your bathroom cabinet, bedside table in your bedroom, or even a part of your kitchen cupboards. Whatever you decide to do with them, the simple design and versatile colours will blend in well with the rest of your interior, making it look fresh and stylish.

Choosing a cabinet handle for yourself

With all the colours and designs, you sometimes can get a headache because of choosing the right cabinet bracket for your place. No wonder – it can be a difficult task, especially if you do not know too much about the interior decoration. Our Furnica cabinet holders are simple-looking with very versatile colours, which makes them much easier to fit any type of decor. You can choose the right one for yourself out of several options, and you will surely not get let down with any of them. You have to remember that a cabinet handle is something you will look at every single day, and so will your guests, or family members. It is important to match it well with everything around, so it will be unobtrusive. A cabinet knob should complement your decor and your house, not be the main part of it.

Maximum comfort of use is valid as well

So, as it was mentioned above, you will look at your cabinet handles every single day – but you will also use them on a daily basis. You have to keep in mind, that a convenience of use is very important. You cannot get annoyed by it, because wasting your energy and nerves on things like that is needless. With the furniture handles with length of 160 mm, it will not be an issue for you any longer. They are all easy to catch, and you will not have any kind of troubles holding onto them. They do not slip out of hands, so you will certainly not get irritated by them. No matter which one of them you decide to choose for yourself, you will be surprised with their convenience of use.

The mounting process is not that difficult

If you want to mount the cabinet handle, you will be happy to know that it is as difficult as it may seem. Of course, if you have not done this before, it may be some kind of challenge, but you will be able to do it yourself without a doubt. First, you have to drill the hole, or two holes (depending on what type of cabinet handle you chose) inside the cabinet. You drill the hole straight on the cabinet and you have to be precise in that. And then, when you are done, you mount the handle to it. You have screws inside the pack with the cabinet handle you chose, so you do not have to worry about it. Everything you need is always there. Also, if you would ever like to replace the furniture handle, you already have the holes for that, so you just choose a new bracket and exchange it. Nothing is easier than that! And when you are done with all this proccess, you will be able to enjoy the freshness that came along with the cabinet holders!