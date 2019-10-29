What and How Does a Millionaire Think?

Almost every magazine has at least one section that is enlightened by the rich and successful. More often their property and their income are discussed, less often their biographies are discussed, and their psychology and a unique attitude to reality are almost never remembered. But even in this case, the maximum amount of information that is available is presented in this list of unconfirmed and unfounded rules, which are allegedly followed by rich and successful people. The rules are simple and their number does not exceed one dozen. And after an hour everyone is ready to believe that following these rules in the shortest possible time it is possible to repeat the success of a person whose photo adorns a glossy magazine or article on a popular Internet resource.

But read at least a hundred articles and learn at least a thousand rules, the real secret of success is still beyond understanding. All the rules are obvious and extremely simple, but they do not guarantee anything.

In any case, rich and successful people created their own condition, in which they are not rather not come up with their own rules, and broke other people’s, which were imposed on them from the moment of birth. The first real secret of millionaires is their attitude to rules and problems. They deny any rules, and never treat the problem as an “unsolvable” or “extremely difficult” task. Everything is possible for them, everything is available.

It is very difficult for the average person to understand or accept this position, so he or she convinces himself or herself that there is another way to succeed within the existing system. It is for this purpose that people sometimes come up with additional rules, which are supposed to help them to go beyond their everyday lives.

Successful people do not have alarm clocks or artificial motivators. The solution of a problem for them is the purpose and result simultaneously. The need to act for a successful person is a question of success itself. Success does not end with the analysis of the situation. It is just beginning there.

There are no lazy excuses, no vacations or weekends, no unplanned trifles that require immediate attention. There is only a formulated shortest way from the present to the desired, and an action that travels this way in a minimum period of time. No rules, only actions.

Someone will definitely say that he is “already smart enough” and that “he already knows all this”. You can immediately pat this man on the shoulder, and congratulate him on the peak of his career and personal growth. If he already knows everything, it means that he does not need to learn, to adopt someone else’s experience and new knowledge. His situational attitude has “settled down” in the form of a monotonous analysis of various problems.

This is the most important aspect of the situational psychology of the rich and successful: endless learning and the desire to learn as much as possible. Knowledge for millionaires is the most valuable resource after time because it helps them to bypass and outrun others in achieving their goals. This idea is reflected in the interview with Dmitry Rybolovlev.

Learning and self-improvement is the most unpleasant “rule”, which is often silent. It is extremely difficult to follow, it is impossible to bypass or break. In the full sense of the word training is not even a rule, but rather a lifestyle.

Alas, the most intelligent of this lifestyle is not characteristic. While the most intelligent and all-knowing confident in the impossibility of solving any problem, stupid, but determined millionaires put all possible resources to the search for a solution. Laziness of the smartest person becomes a great alternative to success and wealth.

To be absolutely honest, it is much easier to make up the rules of “beggars” and “losers” so that anyone who wants to know in advance the final result of their unconditional observance. Those who want to become rich and successful do not need rules. They simply will not have time to follow them.