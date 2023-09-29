Whalestream Review: A Comprehensive Look at the Trading Platform Revolutionising Retail Investing

Photo by @rawpixel.com on Freepik.com

If you’re into prop trading, you’ve probably heard of Whalestream. But is it worth your time and money? Welcome to this comprehensive Whalestream review! We dig deep to give you the answers you are looking for.

What is Whalestream?

Whalestream is an online trading platform designed to make sophisticated trading tools and information more accessible to the general public. The platform was initiated by experts from Wall Street and offers users up-to-the-minute information on the trading activities of major institutional investors, commonly known as “whales”.

Specifically, Whalestream focuses on real-time options flow and also provides monitoring services for Dark Pool and Equity Print. The aim is to equip users with actionable data to make informed, data-driven decisions in the stock and options market. The platform is particularly valuable for options traders who are interested in tracking the financial moves of large investors.

Additionally, Whalestream translates this complex financial data into easy-to-understand signals and recommendations. This simplification eliminates the need for specialised financial knowledge, allowing you to focus more on trading and less on data analysis. However, it is advised, however, to have a basic understanding of options trading before diving into the platform’s offerings. It is popular among those looking for the best options trading alert service.

Third Party Whalestream Review and Ratings

Whalestream has received favourable reviews on Trustpilot. The current 4.4/5 rating emphasises that the developers care about user feedback. Some of the Whalestream reviews are as follows:

“Whalestream provides excellent options market data in a real time feed that’s sortable and customizable. They are continuing to develop and enhance the product and most importantly the developers care about feedback from the users. If there are questions or concerns, they are answered almost as quick as the flow feed. Keep up the good work.”

“Without a doubt the best flow I have used, super helpful & extremely user friendly. Couldn’t recommend it enough!”

“As a successful trader who also mentors others, this is definitely the best flow tool I have used so far. The simplicity is key; the reason we use flow is to condense our work of finding the best plays. Less to look at will always be a win and small, essential features make a big difference. Will definitely recommend it to others!”

How Does WhaleStream Work?

Creating an account on Whalestream appears to be relatively straightforward. The platform is an algorithm-based options flow tool that helps both institutions and retail traders monitor smart money whale trades in real-time.

Here are the steps for setting up an account:

Landing Zone: Navigate to the Whalestream website. This is your starting point for setting up an account.

Sign-Up Process: Follow the prompts to initiate the sign-up process. Usually, this involves entering an email address and creating a password.

Trial Period: A free one-week trial is offered to explore the platform’s features

Deciding Your Next Move: After enjoying a week-long trial, you have some decisions to make. Are you prepared to embark on your trading adventure? You can choose a monthly subscription for $69.00. Alternatively, if you’re planning to stick around for the foreseeable future, an annual subscription is available for $690.00.

Benefits For Referrals: (Optional): Dreaming of trading alongside your friends? Spread the word with your unique referral code. For each pal that joins, you get a monthly reward of $10.00. Plus, score an additional $5.00 each month for every new subscriber your friend brings into the fold. It’s like assembling your own trading crew while cashing in on the benefits.

After completing these steps, you should be up and running with your own Whalestream account, ready to explore, share, and make the most of trading opportunities.

WhaleStream Key Features

Whalestream is one of the best unusual options activity scanners on the market. It that provides a wide range of features to help both novice and experienced traders. Below are some of its key features:

Real-Time Options Flow: Allows you to see options trades as they happen, including details like the underlying stock, strike price, expiration date, and trade size.

Dark Pool Trade Tracking: Tracks options orders executed on private exchanges and dark pools to give insights into what institutional investors are doing.

Order X-Ray: Provides comprehensive details behind large options trades, including the trader’s entry and exit points, and total position size.

Advanced Flow Filtering: Offers filtering options based on trade size, price, expiration, and volatility. You can save these filters to get alerts when significant trades happen.

Text Message & Browser Alerts: Provides alerts on your phone or desktop for significant options flow on stocks you’re following.

Educational Content: Though limited, WhaleStream offers streaming videos, online courses, and community features under their subscription plans.

Flexible Pricing: Offers monthly and annual memberships, as well as a one-week free trial to explore its features.

Referral Program: Provides cashback and discounts on membership fees when you refer new subscribers.

User-Friendly Interface: Known for its intuitive and user-friendly interface.

WhaleStream Review: Final Thoughts

Whalestream is designed for anyone interested in the best swing trading alerts services, especially those keen on following the “smart money” in the options market. Here’s your glimpse into the Whalestream universe, a place where the financial moves of market heavyweights are finally transparent. Are you a novice trader, a market veteran, or simply curious about the mechanics of trading? Whalestream can be your guide.

Interested in diving in? Click here to register for Whalestream and delve into its capabilities. With an initial free trial to help you gauge its utility and diverse subscription plans, Whalestream offers a variety of avenues to elevate your trading experience.

