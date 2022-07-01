Wells Fargo Center VIP Box & Suites

Are you ready to experience the exclusivity and indulgence of the finest amenities? Get hold of the opportunity to revel in the perks of a Wells Fargo Center VIP box. Say goodbye to the hassles of adjusting to the crowd to watch your favorite event. The amenities that these Wells Fargo Center suites offer will give you a whole new level of extravagance that’ll have you coming back for more. If you don’t want to face the disappointment of finding the best private seating options sold out, we urge you to book a suite in advance and settle back for an incredible experience.

How To Buy Wells Fargo Center Suites & Boxes

Visitors who book Wells Fargo Center VIP Club seats will be able to enjoy lots of exclusive perks and benefits that improve the overall event experience. Some of the common amenities that you can expect from a Wells Fargo Center VIP box include access to private restrooms, an in-seat attendant, VIP parking, and a VIP event entrance. Suite ticket holders will find dedicated VIP parking at Lot H, which is accessible through Gate A and Gate F. This will provide the most convenient entry into the venue because of the lot’s proximity to the entrance.

In-suite catering is another fine amenity that can be enjoyed by guests in luxury suites. Catering is provided by Aramark and requires pre-orders. It will be billed separately. VIP club access is another convenient privilege given to those who have tickets to Wells Fargo Center suites. There are interesting club options available at the venue to offer extra refreshment and entertainment. The Cadillac Grille is an exclusive over-the-top lounge/restaurant that lies on the Club Suite Level. Another spectacular VIP club is the Cure Insurance Club which provides delicious opportunities for local dining.

Fans who are interested in booking Wells Fargo Center suites can choose from three options. All of the suites have a capacity of 12 guests with the ability to accommodate different additional guests. They offer up to 2 VIP parking passes. Surrounding the arena above the lower bowl lies the Mid-Level Suite. This suite options have a base capacity of 12 guests that is expandable to 18 people. These balcony seating areas feature stadium-style seats with extra high-top stools and chairs placed around the suite. The suites in this level include 2 VIP parking passes and in-suite catering that can be requested before the start of the game or concert.

The Balcony Suite is the highest Wells Fargo Center VIP box level that comes with a primary capacity to hold 12 guests. But these are relatively more spacious and can fit up to 24 people. These suites lie on the 300 level and encircle the arena. They feature both interior and exterior seating for convenience. The majority of the suites under this level have 12 balcony stadium-style seats. The top amenities that come with a Balcony Suite include private restrooms, a kitchenette, and HDTVs. These suites offer some of the most convenient perks and amazing privileges to guests. So, get them early if you wish to enjoy the finest treatment available at the venue.

Those who hold tickets to one of the 18 Club Suites can enjoy exclusive perks that include a private restroom, advance in-suite catering, VIP entrance, and VIP parking. These Club Suites lie on the Club Level and are placed at the opposite end of the Cadillac Grille, below the main suite level. They include 12 tickets but can make adjustments for four more guests. The amenities that Wells Fargo Center suites provide offer a memorable way to spend your time with your loved ones at an event. No matter what lavish treatment you’re looking for, you can be sure that one of these suite options will offer the result you’re after and more.

A Wells Fargo Center VIP box may be the best option to pick if you want to live a truly unforgettable experience at the center. The venue is located at 3601 South Broad Street in Philadelphia and opened in 1996 as the CoreStates Center. It was renamed First Union Center and then Wachovia Center before settling on the current name. It is located within the South Philadelphia Sports Complex along with other notable sites like the Citizens Bank Park, Lincoln Financial Field, and Xfinity Live! The major multipurpose arena features different seating capacities with an average of 19306, depending on the type of event. The comfort and privacy that comes with the purchase of a VIP box or suite is something that cannot be rivaled. Experience the premium side of the event and garner a mystifying experience that’ll leave you spellbound.

Whether you’re a lover of sports or concerts, Wells Fargo Center suites will grant the experience you’re searching for. The venue serves as the home for various sporting teams. These include the professional NBA team, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the NHL team, the Philadelphia Flyers. The center also hosts the NCAA Villanova Wildcats and the NLL Philadelphia Wings. The arena has been the site of many notable events, including the Stanley Cup Finals, World Cup of Hockey, Democratic National Convention, as well as WWE and concerts. Prepare to amaze yourself when world-class artists like The Who, Justin Bieber, Roger Waters, and Twenty One Pilots make an appearance at the venue. Top the experience with a touch of elegance and grandeur with a Wells Fargo Center VIP box and make the whole event a truly magical and memorable one.

Wells Fargo Center VIP Box & Suite Prices And Details

How Much Do Wells Fargo Center VIP Boxes & Suites Cost?

The cost of Wells Fargo Center VIP Boxes & Suites is dependent on a wide range of factors that include the location of the suite, the type of event, game popularity, and more. The cost of single tickets may be between $160 to $760, while whole suites can range from $2500 to $26000.

How Many Guests Can Fit In A Wells Fargo Center VIP Box Or Suite?