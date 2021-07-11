Webinar by Global Future of Work Foundation: Tools for the 21st century change makers – July 15, 2021

Get to know all the tools and APPs that have been developed to help coaches, consultants and managers to become more effective in Tomorrowland.

Join us in the live webinar on July 15 from 7:00 to 9:30 pm by Global Future of Work Foundation: Tools for the 21st century change makers.

You can expect to learn about:

GAME CARD THE VALUE OF VALUES

A fun tool that helps children and adults identify, rank and align their personal and shared values in an environment conducive to reflection.

GAME CARD THE STRESS MAP

A tool to help people and professionals assess the density of stress that is present in their lives and to have alternatives to be able to manage it successfully.

ONLINE TOOL DOVA

DOVA is a tool that enables the Company to assess the difference between the stated ethical values established by the Company and the real ethical conduct in a day-to-day activities.

ONLINE TOOL THE VALUE OF VALUES

A tool created after more than 35 years of scientific research. Do it in an experiential and fun way and download your report with all the details of your value system.

LEADERSHIP BY VALUES DIAGNOSTIC TOOL

Analyze in detail and depth the leadership capacities of people and their fit on a global level to guide their professional development.

