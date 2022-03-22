Web App Vs Using A Website For Your Business

Would you like to use a tool for your business that would provide you with online access, plus give you a competitive advantage over your competitors? This would really help your company grow, what next? Yes, we are talking about web applications and also websites.

Web applications and websites can improve your business dramatically. However, which one would work best with the particular business that you are in?

Technically speaking, when trying to define web applications, these are simply websites that are much more useful for your business because of their ability to push certain boundaries. When you create a website that is designed to help your business, making this decision is very important to do.

Once you have a web application, this opens up many doors that you may not have had for your business before.

We have noticed, over the years, that if you want to be found online, there are website owners that become very confused about their business and how it can benefit from web applications, websites, or both of them.

You need to realize that web app developments are not synonymous with websites anymore. They are subtly different, and you need to know which one would be best suited for your company.

This decision should be based upon what your company needs right now and a series of other factors including:

Essential Features

Available Budget

Intended Purpose

Target Audiences

If you don’t have a clear idea of what you need to do, this may lead to unrealistic expectations as to what can be accomplished.

You don’t have to worry because we will be with you every step of the way. This guide is going to help you understand the different aspects of web applications and websites, plus provide you with the definitive difference between the two.

Let’s begin with understanding the difference between a website versus web application.

What Is The Difference Between Websites And Web Applications?

Both of these are literally indispensable when it comes to doing anything online. All of us are going to use websites like Wikipedia, Facebook, YouTube, and certainly Google, and yet we know the difference between what these websites can help us accomplish.

Let’s begin with a definition for websites. As a result of having access to the Internet, this paradigm shift gives us access to massive quantities of information.

Let’s say that you are using a website that is built with classic HTML – this is in reference to a site that has content, static pages, and people can find all of this with your URL. It is going to be hosted on a server that can send you many different visitors, 24 hours a day, any time of the year.

Today, HTML is not the primary conduit through which websites are built. They will use CSS and JavaScript which are much more flexible. The foundation of the website itself will look very much the same – its main purpose is still going to be a viable tool for online marketing.

In the next section, we will discuss what a web application is. These are regarded as web tools that are action oriented, and may function very similar to software that you own right now. They utilize RIA technologies, and these would include Silverlight, Java FX, and Flash.

All of these are going to be accessible through using a browser, and therefore web applications are simply enhanced ways of utilizing your website. Examples of how web applications are used will include people that use Gmail, Slack, Google Drive, and Trello.