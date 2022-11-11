Leaving a legacy means making a contribution to future generations—something that’s there even after you’re gone.

There are many ways to leave an impact on your community, professional field, and family. Let’s look at a few:

Volunteer

Volunteering your time and talents to help others and support causes you care about can be a great way to create a legacy. By lending a hand to your community and connecting with others, you can make a real difference. Your time and energy can continue to benefit others long after you’re gone—whether it’s relationships you’ve formed, skills you’ve shared, or projects you’ve worked on. If you’re looking for ways to leave a legacy, don’t forget about the power of volunteering—it’s one of the most meaningful gifts you can give.

Start a community organization

Do you see a need in your community? Starting a community organization can be a great way to solve an existing issue as well as leave a legacy. Whether you’re starting up a community theater, animal rescue, or something else, not only will you be making a positive impact on your community, but you’ll also be leaving something behind that can continue to benefit others after you’re gone. Of course, starting a community organization is no small undertaking. It will require time, energy, and resources. But if you’re up for the challenge, it can be an immensely rewarding experience.

If you’re thinking of starting a community organization, do your research—make sure you understand the need and how to meet it, and make sure there isn’t another organization already doing this in the community. If another organization is doing the same work elsewhere, you may want to partner with them to benefit from their skills, knowledge, and other resources.

Pass down your skills

Another way to leave a legacy is to pass your skills on to the next generation. Whether you’re a talented musician, an experienced businessperson, or a skilled tradesperson, there’s someone out there who can benefit from your knowledge and experience. There are plenty of ways to pass along your skills: You can join an established mentoring program, a trade organization, or even volunteer to teach. You can even make videos or connect with people online to extend your reach beyond your community.

Leave something to a cause you care about

Donating is one of the more straightforward ways to leave a legacy. If there’s an organization or cause you care about, there are ways to continue to support them even after you’re gone. You may want to consider leaving a monetary donation in your will. You can even donate your belongings. If you have life insurance, you can make an organization a recipient of all or part of the death benefit. This can be a great option for people who have a type of permanent life insurance, which comes with a guaranteed death benefit.

Leaving your legacy

However you decide to leave a legacy—whether it’s donating, sharing your skills, giving back to the community, or something else—it’s important to make sure it feels authentic to you. After all, a legacy is something that will live on long after you’re gone, so it should reflect your values and what’s important to you.