With over 4.95 billion online users, finding the right target audience on social media can be a challenge. You need to perform intensive market research, do surveys, and whatnot.

Of course, thanks to technological advancements, there exists an easy way – organic growth services. So, for example, if you are a music artist, you can use free Spotify followers trial to start growing the right audience. It’s as simple as that!

But, things won’t go well if you’re a social media marketer hired to do this job. You must know other effective ways to find your target audience on social media in that case.

Don’t worry because we’ve got you covered. This article will discuss the top-5 ways of discovering target audiences for your business on social media in detail. Let’s dive in!

1. Figure Out Who Is Your Social Media Target Audience

Target audience refers to the type of people who you want to attract to your social media channel. These are the ideal customers and followers of your business.

Now, the target audience might differ greatly from business to business. A luxury clothing brand will want to have more fashion enthusiasts with large incomes in its following. Similarly, a restaurant will want to have more foodies.

However, this will be a very generic classification of target audiences. If you want to hit the target and boost the social media channel, you need to dive into the depths. Find out:

Age group

Gender

Income Level

Location

Needs, Wants & Challenges

One way to find this is to analyze your current customer base. Conduct surveys and discover who’s the main consumer group of your business. You may also want to create a detailed buyer persona document.

All this information will help you curate content and advertisements that bring the most returns.

2. Research the Best Social Media Platforms

There’s no point in investing in all social media platforms. To get the best results, businesses should focus on places where their target audience is most active. And, to find that, you must research the platform’s demographics.

Here are some current statistics worth looking at:

Social Media Main User Group Facebook 25-34 years old (23.5%)

Male dominant (18.8%)

Boomers and GenX Instagram 25-34 years old (31%)

Female dominant (64%)

Millennial and GenZ Twitter 18-29 years old (37%)

Male dominant (56.4%)

Millennials

These audience demographics not only help a business discover the right platform for building an online presence. But, it also gives leads on content creation. For example, the high numbers of youngsters on Instagram suggest that trendy and cool posts are likely to receive a better response.

3. Observe the Competitors

It’s impossible to not have a competitor unless you have invented a very unique product or service. So, odds are that your business competitors might have already done the bulk of the work.

Assessing their social media channels will provide good insights into who the target audience is. They might have even discovered new potential customer groups.

Please note, this doesn’t mean you should copy what they’re doing. It will only depreciate your brand’s image and will do no good.

4. Integrate Social Listening Into Your Strategy

Social listening is a new term that has caught marketers’ attention. It means listening to what people are saying about your business in the online world. Knowing this helps understand your target audience better.

The simplest way to integrate social listening into your marketing strategy is to monitor related keywords and hashtags. You can also reach out in response to negative feedback or complaints and improve customer service.

5. Think Like a Customer

Another effective way to find your target audience is to think like them.

Imagine yourself in the position and consider why you would purchase the product or service. Is it making your life better in any case? What’s something that may want to change in it?

Doing so will help reveal useful information about your ideal customers. And, once you know that, you can start creating social media content that appeals to and attracts them!