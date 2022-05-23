Water means life. It is a primary necessity of life for humans, animals and plants as well as an indispensable resource for every economy in the EU. Water also plays a fundamental role in the control of climate change. The daily protection of water resources, fresh and saltwater ecosystems and of the water we drink and bathe in is therefore one of the cornerstones of environmental protection in the European Union. There are huge risks at play such as threats around national boundaries. That’s why a centralized system of action and response at the level of the EU is necessary to ensure effective protection of our European water quality. In the European Union, businesses, households and everyone that has an ambition in life feels the need to upgrade life and business in such a way that we are becoming more healthy, prosperous and happy. Whereby we try to make sure that it is the right choice for the environment.

Water policy within the European Union

In the EU the water policy and its actions towards maintaining a safe water system, has contributed to our water protection over the past three decades. Nevertheless, it has become a precious resource under increasing pressure, mainly due to the economic activities in the EU. Therefore the EU needs to assure that EU legislations are fit to respond to those new threats that can harm our water quality. In November 2012 the European Commission presented the Blueprint to Safeguard Europe’s Water Resources. This in order to manage Europe’s water resources into a wider perspective, whereby all users of our European water as well as interactions with this water could exceed the carrying capacity of our life, thereby damaging or destroying ecosystems, while having a negative impact on our human health.

This is why the industry, agriculture, tourism, urban development and energy production, are sustainably managed. The European Union is working across these sectors so that we can ensure the availability of good-quality water for present and future generations. The EU water framework directive adopted in 2000 has already set this goal. By working together at all levels, we can ensure a better implementation, increase policy integration and close remaining policy gaps.

The healthy lifestyle choice for at home

Drinking clean water has been shown to reduce cramps and muscle aches while it also promotes weight loss. Other benefits include stabilizing blood pressure and heart beats, better metabolism and fighting against bacteria found in the body. Cooking using clean, filtered water can have a major role in improving the taste and quality of the food, as it helps in removing all the harmful substances we digest.

The easy lifestyle choice

One must not be too discouraged from using water filters. Aside to the health and environmental benefits it poses. Water filtration is incredibly easy to install, patch up and replace. It can be easily installed on water outlets such as taps and hoses. Some types of filters require very little installment or no installment at all, as the product comes in fully assembled and ready to use, for example a water filter can (Dutch: waterfilterkan). Whole-house water filters can also be applied to the main water supply to the house. This ensures that the water coming in from all outlets is cleaner and tastier than before. They are mostly made up of a filter and a pre-filter. Both of which can easily be replaced after long usage.

Additionally, water filters are praised for being surprisingly cost effective. The costs of bottled water can accumulate quite effectively if it is used as the main water source. The prices of bottled water do not equate to a superior quality either in taste or in terms of health.

According to the Habits of Waste Foundation, around 481 billion bottles of water are used in a single year. The damages this presents over the environment are huge. This is because plastic takes hundreds of years to decompose, and upon exposure to sunlight, plastic releases toxic materials onto the environment. Materials that are likely to make their way into living organisms.

Another danger plastic poses are the micro plastics found in water bottles and large bodies of water, as microscopic specs of plastic mix and intertwine with the water around plastic. This makes its way onto animals and plants which erode their health and wellbeing. This danger is not limited to wildlife and plants, however. In recent studies, micro plastics have been shown to have an effect in cell development in the human body. Most people, in fact, consume enough micro plastics to cause cell death and various allergic reactions.