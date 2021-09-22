Warning Signs You Need Therapy for Anxiety

Mental illness has now become a common problem that 1 out of 5 people suffers from. Some people don’t need expert help while some suffer so severely that they need professional attention. However, the sad fact is that half of the people suffering from mental illness fail to recognize it and remain within medical support.

Often people ask how to understand if it’s the right time to go for therapy. Renowned psychologists and mental health professionals have been said to notice the changes in productivity, mood, and behavior for quite a few days. If they tend to be extreme, the person must consult a doctor. Not all changes are a cause of concern. Only if the changes in behavior or mood persist, it’s a cause of concern.

Therapy has been found effective in treating mental health illnesses like depression, anxiety in hundreds of people. Therapy also teaches people to cope with the changes because sometimes treatments don’t work right away. In fact, therapy is more effective than treating mental illnesses with medicines. Therefore, if you are experiencing any of the following signs mentioned below, you must immediately go for your therapy sessions.

Fatigue

Fatigue is related to anxiety and depression. People suffering from anxiety feel exhausted all the time. Fatigue often causes the affected person to sleep all day. Some people face problems while getting out of bed in the morning.

Sudden rage, anger

Getting angry at times is entirely normal. But when you are becoming a short-tempered person, shouting at people even at petty issues, watch your behavior. People suffering from anxiety or depression might hurt other people when angry or might hurt themselves.

Agoraphobia

People with anxiety grow agoraphobic day by day. They become unable to leave their rooms at times.

Anxious or negative thoughts

We all think about our life problems at times. That’s absolutely normal. But when you are immersed in thinking all day and it consumes most of your day, it’s a cause of concern. If you aren’t able to control your thoughts, consider going for therapy.

Apathy

People with anxiety grow uninterested in everything around them. If you too are experiencing the same, go for therapy sessions without any delay. Neglecting this sign will only worsen your condition.

Feeling of Hopelessness

People with anxiety lose all hope. They are surrounded by negative thoughts all day. In fact, such people become suicidal in nature. If you can sense negativity consuming your mind from the inside, consult a professional and overcome this problem as soon as possible.

Social alienation

People who are suffering from severe anxiety or depression hardly feel like getting out of their room. Even if they do, they get nervous when they meet people. If you feel uncomfortable or fear being surrounded by people, therapy might help you get over your problem.

You went for therapy and it didn’t work. Now what?

Sometimes, therapy doesn’t benefit people. Sometimes, therapy takes time to improve people’s condition. Now, before you go for therapy sessions, you must know that different people respond differently. Now, if you don’t see any evident result after going for therapy sessions, you are bound to feel frustrated. Some people even lose hope and stop going to therapy sessions any further.

Apart from therapy, other factors also affect one’s improvement. The tricky part about this is that there isn’t any correct approach to getting better. Different therapists deal with their patients differently. Therefore, if going to a therapist isn’t helping you, you might consider consulting another one.

Are you looking for a mental health professional? Look for the top private mental health care facilities around you. If you are visiting a therapist for the first time, share your symptoms. An ethical therapist will let you know if he can treat your mental illness. If he can’t, ask for recommendations from some well-known therapists.

Mental illness has been neglected for a long time. Even today some people consider mental illness as a stigma and refuse to recognize it as a form of human illness. If you aren’t feeling well, don’t hold yourself back in the fear of such people. Reach out to professionals and get yourself treated.